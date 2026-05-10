‘Trump… You Again!’: MAGA Is Furious After Email Confirms $500 Trump Phones Were a Scam and They’ll Never Get Their Money Back

President Donald Trump’s supporters have long treated anything bearing his name as a guaranteed win, from steaks and sneakers to social media platforms and crypto schemes.

Critics, however, argue that Trump-branded ventures often follow a far more familiar pattern: huge promises, flashy marketing, and angry customers left wondering where their money went.

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls on Christmas Eve from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

That backlash is exploding again after nearly 600,000 Trump supporters reportedly paid $100 deposits for a gold-colored “Trump Mobile” smartphone that, almost a year later, still does not appear to exist.

“The fake college, the condos, the everything he slaps his name on is a scam,” wrote one critic. “He’s making America a scam. Who in the hell likes this guy and for what? Do they hate America. It feels as if they are America’s enemy. Republicans are America’s enemy.”

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The so-called T1 phone was unveiled in June 2025 by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who pitched it as a patriotic alternative to Apple and Samsung. The device was advertised as “Made in the USA,” wrapped in gold, stamped with an American flag, and sold with a $499 price tag and a monthly wireless plan costing roughly $47 per month.

But according to growing outrage across MAGA forums and tech watchdog sites, customers are still waiting.

“That is not Trump’s fault, there are many stupid people in the cult who have never questioned imperial gaslighting, so cry me river,” a critic wrote.

The original delivery promise of “late summer 2025” quietly slipped to November, then December, then the first quarter of 2026. That deadline came and went too. By April 2026, Trump Mobile reportedly removed the release date from its website altogether instead of offering buyers another explanation.

Wow those Gold Trump phones that 590,000 people paid a $100 deposit on still haven’t been delivered after told they would be by September so NBC who bought one tried to call the Company & there’s no phone number only a email.They asked if they could get a refund & were told NO!😂 pic.twitter.com/EucWcjyorm — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 26, 2025

Now critics say the fine print may reveal why.

Updated terms published in April reportedly state that paying the $100 deposit “does not constitute a completed purchase” and does not create any binding obligation for Trump Mobile to actually deliver a phone. The revised language also says buyers waive the right to pursue claims beyond the original deposit amount if the project collapses.

Trump took $59 million from 590,000 Americans for a phone that may never exist.



Then quietly updated the terms:



“No guarantee a phone will be produced or sold.”



The crypto coin. The sneakers. The Bible. The gold card. The ballroom. The phone.



Every single time the same… pic.twitter.com/3dSyEZ5fcw — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 10, 2026

That detail has triggered a fresh wave of fury online, especially among Trump supporters who believed they were backing a pro-American product built entirely in the United States.

Instead, the “Made in the USA” branding reportedly began disappearing almost immediately after launch. The phrase was quietly replaced with softer marketing language like “American-proud design” and “brought to life right here in the USA.” By early 2026, executives reportedly acknowledged the phones would not actually be manufactured domestically, with only limited final assembly expected to happen in Miami while most production occurred overseas.

Investigative journalist Joseph Cox, who attempted to place an order himself, described the experience as “the worst” he had ever encountered buying a consumer electronics product after reporting incorrect charges, missing shipping requests, and recurring payment complaints from customers.

Even tech publication Android Authority openly admitted it expected to “never get a phone” or see the $100 deposit again.

The controversy has now drawn political attention as well. Senator Elizabeth Warren and several Democratic lawmakers reportedly asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Trump Mobile used deceptive “bait-and-switch” tactics and whether the company’s original American manufacturing claims violated consumer protection laws.

As of May 2026, there is still no confirmed ship date, no verified customer deliveries, and no public indication that the gold Trump phone actually exists outside of promotional material and mockup images.