‘We Have a Whole Scammer as President’: Donald Trump’s ‘All American’ Phone Launch Backfires After People Zoom In and Notice Another Brand’s Logo

President Donald Trump’s latest business venture took an unexpected turn when eagle-eyed social media users discovered something fishy about his smartphone company’s promotional material.

What was supposed to be a triumphant reveal of the T1 Phone on Tuesday, Aug. 19, instead became an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons, proving once again that the digital age leaves little room for creative shortcuts and cheaters — even if it’s connected to the president.

Trump’s promotional image for his new T1 Phone is being called a Photoshopped Samsung Galaxy with a Spigen case, sparking social media ridicule and potential legal issues. (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The drama unfolded when Trump Mobile shared what appeared to be a sleek promotional image of its flagship device on social media platforms.

The now-deleted post, noted by Wired, encouraged potential customers to preorder the phone, boasting about its “gold finish” and “big power” capabilities. However, android enthusiasts quickly realized they were looking at something remarkably familiar.

The supposed T1 Phone was actually a digitally altered Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, complete with what appeared to be a third-party phone case from accessory manufacturer Spigen. Community Notes on X quickly fact-checked the post, confirming that the image showed a modified Samsung device rather than the promised T1 Phone, according to Mashable.

Users noticed that despite attempts to Photoshop the image with Trump branding and an American flag, the original Spigen logo remained partially visible beneath the digital additions.

When the manufacturer was alerted, it took to X to share the company’s plans to deal with the president’s brand, tweeting, “lawsuit incoming…”

When Baller Alert posted about the phone on Instagram, its followers weighed in.

“A scam like everything else he does,” one person commented, while another added, “We have a whole scammer as president.”

“Donnie gonna con. He can’t help himself. Yall will never get those phones,” wrote one particularly skeptical commenter.

Another user questioned the broader implications, asking, “Even w/o the photoshop is this legal? For a president to sell phones, shoes, and etc.”

Trump Mobile initially launched with considerable fanfare back in June, when Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump unveiled both the cellular service and the promised smartphone.

The original announcement positioned the T1 as a device “designed and built in the United States” for customers seeking premium quality.

The phone was marketed as a $499 Android device featuring a 6.25-inch AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, with promises of American manufacturing that would align with the president’s long-standing advocacy for domestic production.

However, the “made in America” language quietly disappeared from the company’s website shortly after the initial announcement, raising questions about the feasibility of such claims given the current state of smartphone manufacturing infrastructure in the United States.

Industry experts had noted that the promised specifications bore striking similarities to budget smartphones produced overseas, particularly in China.

The social media backlash was swift and unforgiving, with users pointing out the irony of using the South Korean company’s flagship device to promote a supposedly American-made alternative.

This phone controversy adds another chapter to Trump’s complex relationship with mobile devices, particularly given his well-documented habit of using his own iPhone with a rather unique personal touch.

Previous reports have revealed that the president’s lock screen wallpaper features a photograph of himself pointing directly at the camera, taken during a 2019 White House departure. This image has remained his chosen wallpaper over multiple years and has popped up in pictures from various public sightings, from golf outings to campaign events.

The T1 Phone situation reflects broader challenges facing the Trump Mobile venture, which originally promised to revolutionize wireless service with patriotic branding and competitive pricing. The company is currently operating under serious damage control. The post of the original phone has now been replaced by a more straightforward ad that plugs the features on the phone, but without a clear image.

You deserve more than just talk, text & data. 📱



With the right plan, you get benefits that fit your life:

✅ Unlimited Talk, Text & Data

✅ 24/7 Telehealth

✅ Roadside Assistance

✅ Device Protection

✅ Intl. Calling



Get the phone plan you actually deserve.… pic.twitter.com/TytQmiH0Qe — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) August 22, 2025

Still, no one is forgetting that fast.

As Trump Mobile pushes preorders for its elusive T1 device, folks are left scratching their heads — will it actually be the American-made smartphone buyers are hoping for, or just another overhyped letdown? The slip-up has only fueled skepticism around the Trump brand.

One follower summed it up perfectly, writing, “Couldn’t even commit this crime successfully.”