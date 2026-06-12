‘He Was Furious!’: Trump’s Blasts From the Past Spill His Most Tight-Lipped Secrets — Including THAT One Lingering Obsession That Has Always Remained

President Donald Trump got put on blast by someone who once knew him as a teenager.

Ahead of his 80th birthday bash, Trump dug into his past.

Of course, no one expected the reunion would open doors to decades-old stories exposing him.

The June 14 event coincides with Trump’s birthday and serves as part of the upcoming America 250 celebration.

Online critics claim this could cement his larger-than-life image, while others suspect the head count will be low.

For weeks, crews have been constructing a temporary 5,000-seat arena and testing light fixtures to install for the UFC cage match.

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An Octagon designed by Trump’s former military school classmate Art Davie was installed on the South Lawn. Davie teamed up with Rorion Gracie and John Milius to create the iconic UFC fighting arena back in 1993.

The unusual addition has sparked backlash from critics who argue the White House grounds are being turned into a circus.

Long before the octagon arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Trump was a 16-year-old supply sergeant from Queens.

He had entered his third year at the New York Military Academy when he met his new bunkmate.

Davie was a 15-year-old kid from Brooklyn who had just arrived for his first year.

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Many say the president’s ego trips have gotten worse over the years. Yet his old friend says he’s always been that way.

“He was an egomaniac when he was 16 [and] a great flag waver for himself,” Davie stressed to the Daily Beast.

“He wanted everyone to recognize he was the GOAT in everything he did out there.”

Those traits have never disappeared.

According to the former classmate, Trump believed he deserved more recognition and often complained that the school didn’t promote him “faster.”

Davie also confessed that the president had strong ambitions to garner as much attention as President John F. Kennedy.

Donald Trump (center) in his Senior Year at New York Military Academy, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY in 1964. He would've been about 18 when this photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/JviiRqzsoE — MythoMAGA (@MythoMAGA) October 4, 2025

He admired that Kennedy let the media do the bragging for him because he had what Trump didn’t: “star quality.”

“Trump once said something to the effect of, ‘He doesn’t even have to boast,’” said Davie, who then revealed the now-president’s embarrassing nickname among the New York Military alumni: “Cadet Bonespurs”

He said one of their biggest arguments came after he joked with Army officers inspecting their barracks.

Davie said, “He was furious with me. He said, ‘You were talking to them like they were on the streets in Brooklyn.”

Trump, who would later avoid military service through a series of draft deferments, took military protocol so seriously at the academy that he accused Davie of being disrespectful for speaking casually with the officers.

Shortly afterward, school officials separated the roommates after Christmas break and moved Davie away from the main barracks, though he said he never learned the reason.

He said he left the academy the following year, while Trump stayed and eventually graduated as a captain in 1964.