‘Rip-Off!’: Barron Trump Drops Premium Beverage and Immediately Finds Himself Under Fire as Eagle-Eyed Critics Zero In on One Pricey Detail

The Trump family has a unique talent. They can turn almost any business venture into a national debate.

The 20-year-old son of President Donald Trump is tapping into longstanding rumors about his famous family.

Barron Trump entered the beverage industry in May with the release of SOLLOS, a premium yerba mate energy drink company he founded with four friends from South Florida.

Barron Trump’s new energy drink is drawing attention nationwide, as critics question whether the $39 price tag reflects premium quality or simply the power of the Trump name. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images)



While some would say business is booming, critics believe it will likely bomb in one year.

According to People, a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans of SOLLOS sells for $39, making each can cost roughly $3.25.

The company’s debut flavor combines pineapple and coconut with organic Brazilian yerba mate, natural caffeine, raw honey, cane sugar, and monk fruit extract.

While the brand promotes the drink as a clean, Florida-inspired lifestyle beverage, many consumers immediately focused on what they considered an expensive introduction to the market.

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SOLLOS is said to have been designed around Florida’s outdoor culture.

On its website, the brand explains that it wanted to create a beverage that matched the state’s active lifestyle.

The company claims existing products failed to deliver the combination of ingredients, taste, and functionality it envisioned.

Rather than launching several flavors, the founders chose to focus on perfecting a single recipe.

Florida rapper Kodak Black, who received a pardon from Trump in 2021, tried the drink himself and gave it an A+ rating.

Kodak was 23 when President Trump commuted his sentence. The Florida rapper had received 46 months in federal prison for lying on paperwork to buy a firearm. By then, he had already served nearly half of his sentence.

His praise for the product struck some critics as biased given his history with the president. Still, Kodak insisted, “It’s healthy for you. So this was good and you can tell it’s organic,” in a video circulating on Facebook.

The rapper added, “You have to have it.” That explanation only gave critics more ammunition.

“He wants another pardon,” suggested one Facebook user. Another wrote, “Paying Back Trump for getting you outta jail. don’t drink that shit y’all.”

Barron Trump new beverage brand Sollos gets an unlimited out of 10 rating from Kodak Black…. The drink legit looked like it resurrected Yaks soul 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OnyuAaRvxa — jerrywins (@jerrywinsbets) May 28, 2026

The backlash quickly spread across social media, where many users questioned whether the drink justified its premium cost.

On People’s Facebook, one commenter wrote, “Like father like son. Grifting.”

Another person joked, “I guess he’s aiming to have as many failed businesses as his old man lol.” A third added, “So just another rip off, glad to see him continue the family business.”

Others on Unilad’s Facebook took direct aim at the Trump brand itself.

“Maybe dad should drink it so he stays awake,” one user wrote. One reaction simply read, “Cause Barron embodies energetic just like drowsy donnie.” Another commented, “Overinflated like his father’s ego, blood pressure and waistline.”

SOLLOS is not the first celebrity-backed beverage to command premium prices.

Unilad reports that Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sells at a higher price point than many competitors. Jake Paul and KSI transformed Prime into a global brand despite criticism about pricing and availability.

Actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley found success with Brother’s Bond Bourbon by marketing a lifestyle as much as a product.

Developed by Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, and director Malcolm D. Le Morris, Chestnut’s Sable Bourbon caught some heat for its $49.99 to $64.99 price for a 750ml bottle, depending on the retailer.

Still, SOLLOS sits at the high end of the functional beverage market.

Established yerba mate brands often cost less when purchased in bulk. Popular wellness drinks such as Poppi and OLIPOP generally retail for less per can. Traditional sodas from Coca-Cola and Pepsi cost a fraction of the price.

The beverage is just one of Barron’s business ventures. He is also a co-founder and “DeFi Visionary” at the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial.

Financial analysts have estimated his personal net worth, according to Forbes, at roughly $150 million, largely tied to digital assets and startup equity. While those estimates vary, they place him among the wealthiest young entrepreneurs in the country.

Barron is not the only member of the next generation pursuing business opportunities.

His niece, Kai Trump, recently launched her own branded merchandise line while continuing to build a substantial social media following.

The White House Shopping Network https://t.co/ropdOyZCSp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2025

Their efforts mirror a family tradition established by Donald Trump, whose business empire has stretched across real estate, hospitality, licensing deals, media projects, and consumer products for decades.

Whether SOLLOS becomes a lasting success remains to be seen.