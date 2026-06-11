 ‘Ewww’: Trump Has Tried to Hide the Truth About His Weight for Years — Now a New Photo Has Critics Zeroing In on One Detail Tried to Keep Out of Sight

Donald Trump is not afraid to use so-called “alternative facts” to exaggerate, and in some cases, outright fabricate information to suit his needs.

His routine visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a check-up is clouded in controversy.

According to the doctor who examined Trump, he is in “excellent health” despite visual evidence to the contrary.

Trump’s current physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, shared results outlining some of the findings of his latest medical examination.

President Donald Trump faces more scrutiny over his reported weight and height. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump is listed at 6 feet 3 and 238 pounds, is an increase of 14 pounds from April 2025.

Trump’s reported weight was met with widespread skepticism, especially when those numbers were compared to others.

A recent photo fueled further suspicion data was manipulated to make him seem significantly smaller.

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The snapshot of Trump after disembarking Air Force One made its way to social media and set off a firestorm of mockery.

Threads users voiced their disbelief that the girthy MAGA leader only weighs 238 pounds and offered their own speculation on what the scale actually displays when Trump steps on.

White House doctors say President Trump’s latest physical lists him at:



6’3”

238 lbs



Almost the same size a DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/sMz5fgcfSN — Underdog (@Underdog) May 30, 2026

“6’2 and 234lbs. Whatever! More like 5’11 and 342 lbs,” one person posted.

One reply read, “More accurate, to be sure. And about 37 hairs left on that head.” A second jokester also replied, “Exactly. Looks like his entire cabinet is packed in that suit with him.”

“Gees, his suits are getting bigger,” a user pointed out about Trump. Another speculated about the former reality television star’s heaviness wrote, “300 pounds is my guess.”

The president faced further contempt when someone exclaimed, “JFC, look at that thing. Ewww!!” Additionally, the heavyset fast food enthusiast was slammed in a comment that stated, “He looks pregnant.”

“He’s clownish, but he thinks he looks better than most. He mocks other people’s appearances all the time. His narcissism makes him ridiculous and embarrassing. Also loathsome,” an additional Trump critic expressed.

The conversation surrounding Trump’s weight is part of a wider discussion about his health.

Images of Trump’s bruises on his hands and rashes on his neck continue to raise questions concerning about his capabilities.

Barbabella claimed Trump is “fully fit” to carry out the duties of the American head of state.

However, cameras constantly catching the president dozing off in Oval Office meetings, at televised press conferences, and at the NBA Finals dispute that.

Other doctors have spoken over the lack of transparency for the cardiovascular testing performed on Trump.

Vascular surgeon Dr. William Shutze told The Wall Street Journal, “If I was creating a report to send to another physician, I would have mentioned a little bit more about the carotid ultrasound.”