‘He’s a Trash Human’: JD Vance Tried to Use a Murder to Push Trump’s Agenda, Then Critics Found the One Detail He Clearly Hoped Nobody Would Notice

Vice President JD Vance thought he had found a powerful example to promote President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Vance’s comments transformed a British murder case into a transatlantic political fight, drawing criticism not only from opponents abroad but also from conservatives at home who accused him of exploiting a young man’s death to reinforce Trump’s agenda.

His attempt to turn the murder of British student Henry Nowak into a warning about mass migration triggered a backlash after critics pointed out the convicted killer was a British citizen.

US Vice President JD Vance (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



Vance, who frequently uses headline-grabbing controversies to make broader ideological arguments, framed the tragedy as evidence of a migrant-driven crisis even though the killer, Vickrum Digwa, was born in Britain and convicted by a British court.

The controversy began after Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years for murdering Nowak, an accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton.

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The case had already sparked outrage across Britain because of what happened after the stabbing.

Police body-camera footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay mortally wounded.

The teenager repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed and said, “I can’t breathe,” while police initially treated him as a suspect after receiving an emergency call falsely claiming Digwa had been racially attacked.

A judge later concluded that Nowak’s injuries were so severe that he would not have survived even with immediate treatment. Still, the footage prompted widespread scrutiny of police conduct and led to multiple investigations into the response.

Then Vance butted into the debate.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, the vice president argued that Nowak’s death reflected a broader failure tied to immigration policies in Europe.

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

“Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit,” Vance wrote.

He continued: “He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.”

Vance went on to argue that “stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership” and said that “the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger.”

The comments immediately collided with the wishes of Nowak’s family.

Long before Vance entered the discussion, Henry’s father, Mark Nowak, had urged the public not to use his son’s death as fuel for political or racial discord.

“We do not want Henry’s murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension,” he said, according to the BBC.

One of the sharpest criticisms came from Gregg Nunziata, an attorney and executive director of the Society for the Rule of Law who previously worked as chief counsel to Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee.

Nunziata focused on what he viewed as the disconnect between the facts of the case and Vance’s attempt to frame it as an immigration issue.

“The VP, whom I knew a bit in the before times, and I both married women with South Asian roots. I’m sure we both love our wives. I’m mystified by how he could so quickly jump on an objectively awful story and frame it in an anti-immigrant, here specifically anti-South Asian, way,” he wrote. “What @JDVance is doing here, and may God forgive him, is exactly what the Left did around [George] Floyd and other events. He’s taking a messy situation, with obvious and shameful mistakes, generalizing and weaponizing them, and exploiting a death in pursuit of political advantage.”

Others on X amplified the same stance.

“JD Vance is a shape-shifter who will employ any disgraceful and hypocritical tactic to align himself with POWER. He is repellent.”

Another added: “His hunger for power, while appeasing Donald Trump, knows no bounds.”

A separate commenter didn’t hold back, writing: “Because he’s a trash human that sold his soul for power.”

The backlash was not limited to the United States.

In Britain, critics accused Vance of inserting himself into a domestic tragedy while ignoring the specific facts surrounding the case.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, wrote: “We all need to resist attempts like this to politicize Henry Nowak’s death and divide our country — whether they come from MAGA politicians like Vance or their cronies here in the UK.”

British commentator Tan Smith also pushed back by redirecting attention to controversies in the United States.

“Your ICE agents shot an unarmed US citizen in the head. A mother. Then they shot another man for standing in the street. The US government murders its own citizens.”

Not everyone rejected Vance’s message. Actor James Woods embraced it and used the case to advocate for armed self-defense.

“The Second Amendment is fast becoming our only means of survival,” Woods replied. “Carry, carry, carry. Nobody is going to be there in time to save you. Talk is lovely, but a bullet is faster.”

The dispute has become the latest example of how high-profile crimes can quickly evolve into political battlegrounds. What began as a murder investigation, a failed police response and a grieving family’s search for answers has now been folded into larger arguments about immigration, race and national identity.