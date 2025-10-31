‘Happiest Widow I’ve Ever Seen’: Charlie Kirk’s Widow Goes Viral for Skin-Tight Leather Pants And Flirty Stage Moment with JD Vance

The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, turned up to speak at an event wearing a white “freedom” T-shirt paired with skin-tight leather pants.

Charlie was shot on Sept. 10 while speaking about gangs and gun violence at Utah State University in Orem, Utah.

Erika Kirk speaks at a Turning Point USA event wearing skin-tight leather pants less than two months after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death. (Photo: YouTube / LiveNOW from Fox)





Erika Kirk spoke at an event for her husband’s Turning Point USA at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on October 29, and folks were shocked over her racy look and her cozy embrace with Vice President JD Vance.

“I am tremendously blessed and honored tonight to be able to introduce to you a very, very dear friend. His wife. They are incredible and I see … No one will ever replace my husband, no. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD … in Vice President JD Vance, I do. And that’s why I’m so blessed ot introduce him tonight. He’s an amazing man.”

JUST IN: Erika Kirk makes powerful entrance at packed TPUSA event at Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/HRBRw7CiIh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2025

The video was shared on Threads with the caption, where social media users reacted with quickness, not holding back on Kirk’s “grieving” look and behavior.

“Girl Code Lesson: If a fresh widow’s holding your hand on the stairs and pressed up on your husband in public…she’s auditioning to replace you,” wrote one person, as a warning to Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, who was seen holding Kirk’s hand on a plane.

Another user shared a picture of Kirk and Vance next to a picture of the couple allegedly caught on the kiss cam having an affair at the Coldplay concert last summer. The post was captioned, “same energy.”

Many also pointed out that Kirk wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Freedom,” similar to the one her husband wore when he was slain. As she shed tears talking about him, one said, “Fake tears & leather pants?”

Another noticed, “The 2nd pants button from the top, about halfway through the video, gleams pinkish red. Tell me that’s not a camera.”

A fourth user described her as, “A young widowed mother wearing her leather grieving pants.” “Happiest widow I’ve ever seen,” one user noted.

Erika also has people speculating whether she was single and ready to mingle again after one noticed, “I don’t see her ring … is she wearing it? Did I miss it?“

Kirk was also in the headlines after her embrace with Donald Trump at the Arizona memorial for her white nationalist husband. Trump was seen with his hand around Kirk’s waist after they embraced, and social media users joked that he was more affectionate with the widow than his wife, Melania.

Mrs. Kirk is the new CEO of Turning Point USA.