‘Ohhh Yeah It Won’t be Long Now!’: Trump’s Leg Buckles and Nearly Sends Him Crashing to the Ground in Scary Moment Caught on Camera

Cameras are always rolling when Donald Trump travels.

The president knows that the moment Marine One lands or Air Force One touches down, reporters will be waiting. Every arrival is a performance. Every wave, step, and glance is scrutinized. Part of his personal brand is to project strength.

On the flip side, he is especially careful when navigating aircraft stairs. After all, a stumble can become a headline within minutes.

Donald Trump’s long walk alongside his jet and Secret Service has social media interpreting more than just the time it took to get him across the grass.. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This is why Trump has long made a point of taking careful steps when boarding and exiting planes. At one point, reminders were placed on his stairways to stay alert while boarding. The message was simple: take your time, stay steady, and don’t hand critics a viral moment.

But despite those signs, a new video has people thinking walking up stairs is not his only issue. He has problems walking on level ground.

After returning from New York following Game 3 of the NBA Finals, President Trump experienced a brief stumble while descending the aircraft stairs. Video captured the 79-year-old appearing to misstep on the final step before one of his legs seemed to give way. Then it happened again momentarily as he walked across the tarmac.

Trump quickly regained his balance, steadied himself within seconds, and continued toward the waiting reporters without acknowledging the incident.

The footage immediately spread online. Social media users wasted little time weighing in.

“I expected that if he was drunk. But no… He’s slowly dying! And we are here for it,” one Threads user wrote. Another commenter posted, “He’s bobbing and weaving like a drunk boxer.” A third person added, “He’s staggering more than sailors when they first hit land after 3 months at sea on a small ship.”

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Others focused on a movement pattern they claimed to notice repeatedly.

“If you watch enough of these rambles, notice he slaps his right hand on his leg as he walks.”

“Yes! I did notice that! What Is it? to wake his leg up?”

“He also touches the vehicle he’s getting g out of to balance himself before walking. Then he touches it a 2nd time…checking space or grounding himself before he goes hands free.”

‘I’ve been noticing that. He does it a lot!”

The renewed scrutiny comes at a time when Trump’s health has become a recurring topic online.

Last year, the White House acknowledged that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition that can cause swelling and discomfort in the legs. Officials insisted the condition was manageable and said there was no indication of a more serious underlying health problem.

That explanation, however, has done little to quiet speculation.

Critics continue to point to videos showing Trump gripping railings while boarding aircraft, walking cautiously across tarmacs, and appearing to move more deliberately than he once did. Several clips from the past year have gone viral as viewers attempted to diagnose the president from afar.

One of the most discussed videos came from a trip to Switzerland this past January, when Trump appeared to brace himself before descending airstairs and later drifted toward the edge of a red carpet as snow lined both sides. Another clip showed him tightly gripping a handrail while boarding Air Force One.

Then came the Army-Navy signing ceremony in March 2026.

As Trump approached the chair behind his desk, he appeared to carefully lower himself while gripping nearby surfaces for support. One person standing nearby even seemed prepared to assist if necessary before backing away once Trump was seated. The moment generated thousands of comments across social media platforms.

The attention is heightened because Trump spent years mocking the physical stumbles of others.

Throughout Biden’s presidency, he repeatedly pointed to his rival’s falls as evidence of unfitness. Rallies often featured references to Biden tripping on stairs or appearing frail.

Now, critics say the same spotlight Trump aimed at Biden is turning back on him. The president has continued insisting he remains in excellent health, touting physical exams and cognitive test results. But the internet remains unconvinced.

For many viewers, this is no longer one isolated moment — it’s a growing collection of clips showing a president appearing increasingly cautious with every step. Supporters say he’s simply a senior citizen moving carefully under constant observation. Critics believe the videos reveal something more significant.

The timing only added fuel. Days earlier, Secretary Marco Rubio was forced to defend the president’s habit of sleeping on camera. During a congressional hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu played multiple clips of Trump dozing — then showed how foreign press was using the footage to point to American leadership as diminished.

For a man who built his entire brand on toughness, the pattern is hard to ignore. The stumbles, the chair grips, the closed eyes — they tell a story his press office can’t spin away.

And for a president who sold the world on strength and dominance, even the briefest wobble has a way of becoming the headline.