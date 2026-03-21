‘Look at Him’: Trump Fights Not to Fall as His Legs Buckle Mid-Sit After He Drops an Outrageous Claim Signaling He Doesn’t Plan on Leaving Office

President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday that commands the FCC and Department of Commerce to work with the NCAA and broadcast partners to create an exclusive national broadcast for the annual Army vs. Navy game.

The executive order would postseason games and the College Football Playoff from being broadcast during the annual game, but it was Trump’s health that caught everyone’s attention.

Donald Trump struggled to sit down and held onto his desk for dear life. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The 79-year-old often boasts that he’s in perfect health, despite evidence to the contrary, and when he went to sit in his chair to sign the executive order he appeared to need help.

As he tried to sit down, Trump tightly gripped the chair and then both sides of his desk, slowly lowering himself as viewers watched his legs buckle and shift at a strange angle. One man even appeared to lean in to help the president when things looked shaky for a second, but he pulled back as Trump sat. After he finally made it and picked up a pen, Trump said, “This is not an autopen.”

Trump strains to get down into a chair pic.twitter.com/qCoLwN8xW2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2026

A video of the moment was shared on social media, and folks dragged Trump over his struggle to sit down as he claims to be in perfect health.

One user on X asked, “Why isn’t the press asking about this? Look at him! He can’t even sit without clearly struggling.”

On Bluesky, one user joked that everyone clapped as Trump finally landed his tail in the chair. “They’re all clapping for him getting into a chair. I suppose it’s a real accomplishment these days.”

Another added, “Tick tock…”

Trump’s doctor claimed the POTUS was 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds last year, and one user joked about the claim in their remark. “6’3″ and 215 pounds and that suit jacket button is hanging on for dear life.”

One user noted the president’s swollen ankles and bruises on his hands and neck, among other things.

“Trump tried to shift focus away from his trouble sitting in a chair by saying this is not an autopen… the swollen ankles, bruises on his hands and neck, his almost week-long absence and a drooping mouth in 2025, the reported body odor, are concerning issues… -DW.”

“It looks like he’s put on more weight also. That extra weight has to be hell on his joints. Especially for a man whose health is already on a downward spiral,” added another.

Trump claimed last February that he’d aced three cognitive tests and was “100 percent.”

“I’ve done more physicals,” he said. “I take physicals just to get the report out here. I take cognitive physicals, so I do a cognitive mind test, OK? A lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. Not easy, you know? … I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with them. I’m 100 percent.”

But it wasn’t just the awkward moment that had people talking. Just moments earlier at the White House, Trump leaned into a familiar line he’s been repeating, brushing off questions about his future by claiming former physician Ronny Jackson once claimed that if he gave up junk food, he could live to be 200. The remark, delivered again as speculation continues about whether he would try to extend his time in power, only added to the growing sense that stepping aside may not be part of the plan.

“Who’s the healthiest of the three?’ He said, ‘President Donald J. If he didn’t eat junk food, he’d live to 200 years old.'”

Trump also presented the U.S. Navy Midshipmen football team with the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy at the signing ceremony.