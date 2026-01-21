‘He Can’t Walk’: Trump Braces Himself at the Top of the Stairs, Wobbles on the Red Carpet, and Nearly Walks Into the Snow — Fueling New Concerns As Fans Zoom In

President Donald Trump didn’t even make it off the plane before people online felt triggered, ridiculing his noticeably slow movements as many wondered if he was deep in thought about something.

The president traveled to Switzerland to attend the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, where he delivered a speech to other prominent global political figures. He was forced to fly in a backup plane after the regular presidential transport used for Air Force One was grounded due to electrical issues.

Cameras caught Trump, 79, departing an airliner at the Zurich Airport as he tightly gripped the handrails while walking cautiously to the airport tarmac. He blew his breath in a quick moment that looked like he was bracing himself before the steps.

“He was walking like somebody who’s been drinking all night,” a Threads user described Trump in reaction to a video of him slowly going down the plane’s steps.

An even harsher comment about the POTUS read, “He looks like a rotting corpse.” Similarly, someone on the social media platform posted, “He looks very unwell.”

“His look at the top of the stairs… where’s the marching band?” another poster wrote in reaction to Trump’s cold facial expression in the clip from Zurich.

JUST IN: President Trump arrived on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, ahead of his scheduled address in Davos.



Over on X, one social media user offered, “His balance is way off, and he can’t walk in a straight line.”

Getting back to the plane, some viewers were not convinced about the alleged electrical issues. One person joked, “Electrical problem? Trump probably stuck his finger in a plug socket to convince the reporters that he’s omnipotent. I’m surprised he didn’t do it again on the replacement plane.”

In another clip of his official arrival in Davos, Trump is seen taking a slow, zigzag path down the red carpet, failing to walk straight and nearly stepping into the snow after drifting toward the edge. He takes several noticeable breaths along the way, then exhales deeply at the end as if relieved it’s over. Viewers quickly zoomed in.

“Is he freaking drunk?”

“Trump’s about to piss his pants!”

“What a LUNATIC!!”

Throughout his second term, Trump has been caught having difficulty entering and exiting planes. In June 2025, the New York City native momentarily stumbled while boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey.

Then, in October of that year, the former “The Apprentice” reality television show star made it to the top of Air Force One’s stairs but then struggled to close the umbrella he was holding, requiring an aide to step in to assist.

Trump has shown an obsessive interest even before he entered the White House, when she slammed the way then-President Barack Obama used the steps in 2014.

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014

“The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall!” Trump exclaimed on X, which was still known as Twitter then.

Trump had more to say about Obama, 64, during a speech at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, in September 2025.

“You walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record. Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs. So, one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs,” he stated.

NOW – Trump, addressing hundreds of top U.S. generals and admirals: "One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs. I've never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop." pic.twitter.com/NnIkquGUAb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 30, 2025

Trump went on to do an impression of Obama walking down stairs which includes him throwing his arms around on stage and concluded with the most powerful person on the planet saying, “Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop.”

At the start of the second year of his present term as president, Trump’s latest viral incident involving having trouble emerging from an aircraft adds more fuel to the media firestorm surrounding the state of his health.

White House officials have insisted Trump is healthy and fit to serve in the highly stressful position, despite being diagnosed with a circulatory condition known as chronic venous insufficiency.

The grandfather of 11 has also been photographed with swollen ankles and dark bruises on his hands, sparking widespread concern that Trump is dealing with serious, unreported medical issues.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump’s visible abrasions were caused by “constant handshaking,” but that explanation was not enough to quell the speculation that her boss is dealing with physical and mental decline while on the job.