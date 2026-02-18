‘Watch Him … Dragging His Leg’: Trump’s Crooked Walk Looks Ordinary — Until Viewers Notice His Hand Reaching Out for the Person Closest to Him

The White House keeps assuring the public that President Donald Trump is the picture of strength — vibrant, tireless, operating at full capacity. That message rarely wavers. But cameras have a funny way of capturing what press statements and his team tend to deny.

For months, online observers have pointed to scattered clips, arguing that something feels off in the president’s stride. The administration has waved it away and dismissed the chatter. Still, too many public appearances are proving the eagle-eyed public right, especially when Trump steps off a plane or crosses an open lawn with nothing but cameras watching.

Trump’s simple stroll across the South Lawn stirred new debates online as he struggled while first lady Melania offered no support. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Could Barely Make it Up’: Donald Trump’s Wobbly Walk Reportedly Prompts Staircase Safety Measures to Stop Another Tumble

One example was shown in video footage from Presidents Day.

After traveling from Mar-a-Lago to Joint Base Andrews and transferring to Marine One for the final leg back to Washington, Trump stepped onto the South Lawn beside first lady Melania Trump.

As he descended from the copter’s short stairs, Trump held both railings and walked ever so slowly down each step. Then came the slight drift. His steps seemed not to stay centered,

But what was more alarming was Trump reaching out to Melania with his hand as he struggled to walk. He refused to hold his hand as she had done previously when walking down longer steps.

But it seems she didn’t think he needed much help, as she kept her arms folded for most of the walk after getting off the plane. At one point, she put her hand by her side, and he attempted to reach for it again, but to no avail.

“She is ignoring him!” said one person, while another added, “Hahahaha. And “Melania”. Sure.”

Fans discovered why the 79-year-old reached out to his wife after noticing he was losing his footing and began veering into a crooked path.

“Wow does he move slowly these days,” one social media user wrote on Threads. Another asked plainly, “Why can’t he walk straight?”

A third viewer zoomed in on the movement itself: “Watch him weaving side to side. Can’t even walk in a straight line.”

Others challenged his supporters to keep the same energy then had when mocking his political foes.

“All you sleepy Joe Biden MFer’s suddenly ignoring the fact that he can barely walk,” one quipped. But something else that also stood out was Trump’s bottom half. One post questioned, “Why is he dragging his leg? One would think he was unwell.”

The South Lawn clip reignited discussion because it wasn’t happening in isolation.

During an Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, cameras caught Trump approaching a red carpet in a path that wasn’t quite straight. Instead of a centered line, he shifted noticeably from side to side before reaching his mark. The diplomatic visuals were quickly overshadowed by slow-motion replays.

Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time.



World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba. pic.twitter.com/wVyk0vSLuW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 15, 2025

Earlier footage from an August 2025 golf outing with former MLB star Roger Clemens and Clemens’ son Kacy also resurfaced. In that clip, Trump’s right leg appeared stiff as he moved across the grass, his steps uneven and deliberate. Viewers connected that moment to the February walk, pointing to a similar pattern in the way his foot landed.

Another widely shared clip showed him entering a White House dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His posture appeared slightly hunched as he moved through the room, shoulders rounded, gait measured. It lasted only seconds, but it added to the compilation circulating online.

Even the Air Force One stairs drew attention after bold “Watch Your Step” lettering became visible during a boarding video. Observers immediately tied the signage to earlier missteps, though officials have maintained that nothing is wrong.

The administration continues to reject the speculation. After a previous clip showed Trump swerving slightly between Marine One and Air Force One, White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the concerns as just made up. The official stance remains unchanged.

Still, the most recent moment stands out and affirms that the public isn’t crazy for commenting on what they see.