‘Back of the Bus for You’: Marco Rubio Followed Trump One Step Too Far —Then a Painful Public Rejection Exposed the Pecking Order

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ran against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination back in 2016, and the battle was quite contentious.

Rubio once called his now-boss a “con artist” while Trump has taken jabs at the former senator’s large ears, short stature and crappy taste in shoes.

Therefore, it’s still a shock to some anytime Rubio blindly defends the president against the truth.

Marco Rubio is stopped from following Donald Trump onto Marine One. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Rubio testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, and he lied several times in defense of Trump during the proceedings.

After California Rep. Ted Lieu confronted the Trump official about the president’s frequent public naps, Rubio claimed to have never seen him sleeping in public.

Lieu then showed footage proving that Rubio has seen Trump fall asleep in public, and a resurfaced video of another embarrassing moment is now going viral.

‘So Petty’: Marco Rubio Savagely Roasted for Wearing Oversized Trump Gift That Had Eagle-Eye Onlookers Zooming in For a Closer Look



‘Wow’: Rubio Called Trump ‘Dumb’ on the World Stage During a Live Briefing — The White House Scrambled to Delete This Video Before the Boss Saw It

A clip from Rubio’s trip to China last month shows him looking over his shoulder after quietly going around Trump to help someone else.

Footage captures the secretary walked to Marine One alongside the president’s son Eric Trump and Lara Trump on the South Lawn at the White House.

Trump went into the first entrance, which reportedly is for the first lady and the POTUS only.

He was seen standing in the doorway as Eric, Rubio and others tried to board the helicopter after him.

Sadly, they were stopped and turned away.

Rubio is then seen letting Eric and Lara board the back entrance first in an awkward exchange.

Rubio gestured for the couple to board first after Eric seemingly put his hand near his shoulder while Lara boarded.

Eric then boarded Marine One with his wife, and Rubio followed.

Reactions to the snub roasted Rubio after the video went viral on social media.

“Always the circus s—tshow…. Incompetent and corrupt people,” wrote one.

Another user wrote, “So Rubio has been Secretary of State for a year and a half, and this is his first time on Marine One? Not exactly in Trump’s ‘inner circle’, eh?”

The jokes piled on as many called the plane “The clown transport!”and joked about those who had to enter another way.

“Back of the bus for you lol,” wrote on person, while another said, “Morons don’t even know protocols.”

“Dumb and dumber and dumbest,” joked another. “The king‘s family first and then the Secretary of State.”

The criticism only fueled renewed scrutiny of Rubio’s loyalty to Trump.



Rubio also covered for Trump during last week’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing when he claimed that the $145 Florsheim dress shoes given to him by Trump fit, despite the evidence.

The secretary of state has been seen in public wearing what some deem to be the oversized shoes with large gaps in the back.

When California congresswoman Sara Jacobs said Rubio was a liar who “couldn’t admit the shoes the president bought you were too big,” he reacted.

BREAKING: Marco Rubio caught lying under oath about his shoes.



LOCK HIM UP!



LOCK HIM UP!



LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/RgcxEODcuG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 3, 2026

“I don’t know about the shoes she’s talking about,” he claimed.“I mean, he gave me some Florsheim shoes, they’re actually pretty good, they fit fine. I don’t know what she’s talking about.”

Rubio sure has shown how far he’ll go to remain loyal to Trump, even if it means he’ll be lying in hearings and tripping in his shoes to do it.

