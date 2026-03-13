‘They All Getting Cankles’: Trump’s Shoe Obsession Takes Strange Turn After He Gifts Them to Staff — Now the Brand’s Parent Company Is Suing

Donald Trump has built a reputation around a few unmistakable fixations and bizarre obsessions — his own name, rooms dripping in gold, and lately, the footwear on his feet.

What began as a small personal preference has quietly grown into something of a signature habit. That focused shift following viral images and a staff purchase, which he may have to answer for in court.

For months, the president’s polished footwear has popped up in photos, meetings, and even conversations with staff. Trump’s appreciation for the shoes has been so noticeable that people around him say he often talks about the shoes as if they’re a point of pride.

Trump’s favorite dress shoe brand is now linked to a lawsuit challenging the tariffs his own administration imposed. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Is This Normal?’: Trump’s ‘Special Shoes’ Have the Internet Scrambling After Fans Spot a Weird Line They Can’t Explain

This week, a Wall Street Journal report expanded on earlier stories about the president’s penchant for buying Oxford shoes for his senior insiders, including Cabinet members such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It was Vance himself who revealed this Trump quirk last December, but what the vice president did not say then was that the president was gifting his staff shoes from one brand: Florsheim.

Trump orders 'SH*TTY SHOES' Vance & Rubio to footwear 'CATALOG'



Drops shoe size/manhood hint pic.twitter.com/bUsSKyVM1i — RT (@RT_com) December 6, 2025

“There’s nothing more ‘alpha male’ than letting another man pick out your clothes and dress you,” said one person on X, in response to viral images of Rubio wearing the same black shoes.

Another wondered, “Are they all getting cankles too?” referring to Trump’s swollen ankles.

Close-ups suggest Rubio was wearing a size too big, courtesy of Trump allegedly guessing the size of his administration’s feet after people zoomed in on the space between the back of his heel and the shoes.

“If he’s that afraid not to wear them, perhaps he should just order the same pair in the proper size to fit him, and Trumpie won’t know. Why would you wear shoes that are too big for you? How ridiculous,” said one person.

Florsheim, a distinguished brand with an impressive 132-year history, is a key player within the Weyco Group, which also manages notable brands like Bogs and Nunn Bush. The company is currently taking a strong stand in a legal matter with the administration, showcasing its commitment to its principles.

Weyco filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade in December seeking relief from tariffs imposed under Trump’s policies. As news of the case circulated online, reactions quickly followed, taking digs at his Make America Great Again/Buy America mantra.

One Yahoo! Finance reader wrote, “And…Florsheim shoes are all made outside the US… Not very America first, are we Donnie???”

The dispute centers on tariffs enacted through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Weyco is seeking a refund on payments it made before the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs last month.

According to the company’s leadership, the duties dramatically increased the cost of importing footwear. At one point, tariffs on shoes imported from China reportedly reached 145 percent, New York Magazine . Weyco attempted to shift manufacturing to India in hopes of easing the pressure, only to see new duties appear there as well.

The irony is especially noticeable because Trump’s enthusiasm for the brand has reportedly become a regular part of his life.

The former real estate mogul has made gifting Florsheim dress shoes a signature move, turning the footwear into a sort of informal — yet expected — uniform for those in his orbit. From cabinet officials to media personalities, recipients quickly learn the gift comes with strings; Trump frequently checks to see if they are being worn, even questioning aides during meetings.

Trump is so obsessed with this that some reportedly have laced them up right in the Oval Office, leading one official to joke that the president maintains a mental shoe tracker in his head. The online commentary intensified because it has been rumored that Trump often teases men in his circle over their shoe sizes.

One X user wrote, “This is a damn shame, grown men got to match his funky blue suit and red tie, now his shoes? what is this the high school glee club?”

Recently news came out that Donald Trump has a strange new habit, he loves one specific pair of dress shoes and keeps buying them for people around him, the shoes are from the brand Florsheim and cost about $145



He even stops meetings to talk about shoes, asks people their size… pic.twitter.com/6rdGHzqXPv — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 11, 2026

Another commenter added, “He bought the wrong size for little Marco on purpose because he was embarrassed that his Secretary of State wears a size 5.”

Vice President Vance even described a moment when Trump interrupted a serious conversation in the Oval Office to talk about shoes instead. According to the retelling, Trump paused the discussion, leaned forward, and declared that he and Rubio had “sh—ty” footwear, broke out a catalog, and gifted them each four pairs of shoes.

For now, the legal fight over tariffs continues to move through the courts while Trump’s shoe-gifting tradition carries on. Or will it? The question is, will the multi-billionaire make an exception for his favorite shoe company or will he declare them enemies like he has done so many others?