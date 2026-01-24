‘They Can’t Even Look at Him’: Trump’s Biggest Moment at Davos Came Mid-Brag — and New Photos Finally Show How His Team Reacted

Donald Trump arrived in Davos doing what he does best: talking big, claiming wins, and projecting the kind of confidence that assumes the room will bend toward him eventually. The stage was global, the audience elite, and the moment primed for a headline about dominance.

But while the American president focused on the brag, the internet focused elsewhere.

Marco Rubio visibly covering his face during another awkward Trump moment only fueled questions about whether members of the cabinet truly support the president—or are simply bracing themselves as the spectacle unfolds.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Man Those Things’: Trump’s Davos Appearance Sparks Relentless Reactions Over One Detail He Clearly Missed



Cameras on Jan. 21 at the World Economic Forum, where he shared a stage with Mark Rutte and casually freestyled U.S. foreign policy in front of a global audience, captured the most compelling story unfolding. It wasn’t the president’s words. It was the quiet, unmistakable reaction of a few of the people who came with him.

During the panel, Trump bragged about a supposed “framework of a future deal” involving Greenland, suggesting it was essentially already American—or at least available for the taking, according to Reuters. He stated he was working on a scenario where the U.S. would acquire the island, brushing past the fact that Greenland is part of Denmark and that European leaders have repeatedly shut down that idea.

He also revived threats of tariffs against NATO allies, repeating claims about defense spending that diplomats have long disputed.

What lingered most wasn’t Trump’s dangerously imperialistic rhetoric, though. It was the way attention snapped to his own circle — specifically, a circulating photo that viewers seized on as the real headline. The moment looked small, almost private, but the internet treated it like a blinking neon sign.

Even his own administration is ashamed of him. Dude gotta go! pic.twitter.com/iIrG4eo5Qg — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) January 22, 2026

One X user said, “Is that rubio covering his face?”

Once people saw it, they couldn’t unsee it. The focus shifted from Trump’s bragging to the faces in his administration, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was seemingly covering his face, and people all went in teasing.

“I’m laughing at @SecRubio covering his face- good, I hope he saw his political future get shot at that moment. Besset looks like he’s on a roller coaster,” one wrote, also getting a dig at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

From there, the commentary turned into a running analysis of the embarrassment.

“Even his own administration is ashamed of him. Dude gotta go!” one tweeted.

Another stated, “They can’t even look at him.”

“Look at their faces .I see three things .SHAME ,Fear of him calling Iceland ,Greenland over and over and NON INTEREST .A bunch of terrorists getting rich while AMERICAN STREETS ARE AT War,” one wrote.

There is something about Trump’s Cabinet and inner political circle that keeps making headlines. It ranges from how they look to how efficient they are in their jobs.

Since getting back in office, 47’s administration keeps finding new ways to undercut itself, and, increasingly, it happens in plain sight.

Consider the recent Vanity Fair exposé that pulled back the curtain on Trump’s White House. The profiles aimed to showcase power and loyalty, but the execution did the opposite. Close-up, mugshot-style portraits of top officials became instant internet fodder, reinforcing the sense that this administration is constantly fighting its own image.

His darling press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s photograph is so close it seems to show bumps on her lips.

Vice President JD Vance and Susie Wiles’ pictures also show every blemish on their faces, leaving critics to mock them.

The awkwardness didn’t stop there. It also follows Trump into the Oval Office, where cameras often catch the president visibly struggling to stay awake during daytime executive order signings or press conferences. Around him are Cabinet members and aides — alert, silent, and not doing anything to fix him since the world is watching.

Despite being a recurring visual of this White House, his people often seem trapped in place, watching the president battle fatigue on camera, chipping away at the image of command the administration tries to sell.

Trump's face droops as he struggles to stay awake during another on-camera event pic.twitter.com/BK1aztIB7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

Then there are the times when he naps while on the same dais as Vance, and everyone moves on like business as usual.

Together, Rubio shielding his face, the unforgiving Vanity Fair portraits, and Trump repeatedly dozing on camera or rambling about acquiring other territories tell one story: an administration visibly uncomfortable with itself. No one intervenes, no one corrects the image. Instead, they sit, stare, or look away, letting silence — and embarrassment — do the talking.