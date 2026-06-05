‘So Petty’: Marco Rubio Savagely Roasted for Wearing Oversized Trump Gift That Had Eagle-Eye Onlookers Zooming in For a Closer Look

Marco Rubio‘s questionable testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs this week is the talk of the town.

The Secretary of State backed himself into a corner after lying to the committee on camera Wednesday.

Rubio claimed he never saw President Donald Trump‘s fall asleep at public events after Rep. Ted Lieu presented video evidence.

But that wasn’t the most shocking part.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stretched the truth about Trump’s catnaps and his oversized shoes during a brutal hearing. (Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Rubio tried to get feisty with a woman who made a wisecrack about what President Trump gifted him and other members of his Cabinet.

After noting the Secretary of State’s “sh—ty shoes,” Trump bought everyone a pair of his favorite $145 Florsheim dress shoes.

Rubio continues to wear the oversized shoes in Trump’s presence, despite clear evidence that they are too big.

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During the June 3 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rubio lied again when confronted by Rep. Sara Jacobs about his inability to state facts in regard to Trump’s illegal war in Iran.

“Mr. Secretary, it seems like you have an issue admitting facts,” the California Democrat said. “You couldn’t admit the shoes the president bought you were too big.”

Vice President J. D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are too timid to tell Donald Trump they have small feet. They rather walk around in shoes too big.



Our USA leadership team is afraid to tell Donald Trump about shoes never mind advice on wars or world issues. pic.twitter.com/Xn68SBYSTB — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) March 23, 2026

“I don’t know about the shoes she’s talking about,” Rubio replied. “I mean, he gave me some Florsheim shoes, they’re actually pretty good, they fit fine. I don’t know what she’s talking about.”

Jacobs also noted that the shoes he was currently wearing were nice, and because hit dogs holler, Rubio popped off.

“How can you see them? They’re way down here,” said Rubio. “We’re talking about shoes. Are you guys kidding me? I mean, is this the Foreign Affairs committee or is this, like, a circus? What is this?”

Video from the hearing went viral on social media featuring a zoomed-in view of Rubio’s feet in the corner of the screen.

Close-ups clearly show a large gap at the back of his shoe, contrary to his claim.

BREAKING: Marco Rubio caught lying under oath about his shoes.



LOCK HIM UP!



LOCK HIM UP!



LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/RgcxEODcuG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 3, 2026

Reactions to Rubio’s testimony were hilarious as users mocked him again for his absurd loyalty to Trump.

“Getting called out on his clown shoes is level of petty cruelty I can only aspire to,” noted one user.

“These are Rubio’s shoes which were too large for him,” wrote one user on X. “It is obvious they were. It is obvious he can’t speak the truth. And it is obvious he lied to Congress, and something so petty as shoes; if he would lie about them, what else would he lie about? Why can’t he speak the truth?”

“Rubio is shaking in his big clown shoes that daddy Trump bought him,” another person joked.

Internet users shared more brutal close-ups of Rubio’s gapping dress shoes, including an AI image of him wearing clown shoes.

One commentator replied, “The whole world saw his oversized shoes.” “His feelings are sooooo wounded,” noted another.

Marco Rubio: The shoes fit fine. Lol pic.twitter.com/peSGV68RAH — RealAaronEColyer (@RevAaronEColyer) June 3, 2026

Trump infamously made fun of Rubio’s ears while the two were both running for the Republican Presidential nomination during the primaries back in 2016.

“You ought to see him backstage,” Trump said. “He was using a trowel to put on makeup. I will not say that he was trying to cover up his ears. I will not say that.”

One user followed suit and poked fun at Rubio’s big ears with a funny video of the 55-year-old featuring him clomping around the White House wearing humongous shoes and gigantic ears.

📸 Marco Rubio wearing oversized shoes that Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size. Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies, using the gifts as a lighthearted way to encourage loyalty within his circle. Source: The Times

pic.twitter.com/xFVUTZyg3T — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) March 15, 2026

Jacobs also asked Rubio who won the 2020 election, which the president continues to claim he won despite losing. Trump was impeached over trying to overturn the election results and inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after claiming he was the true winner.

Rubio angrily refused to answer the question or say the winner’s name, Joe Biden, and users reacted to his wayward behavior.

“Pretending Trump didn’t lose in 2020 is mandatory if you want to be in Trump’s orbit,” added another.

The Democrats also grilled him about corruption within the Trump administration.

Rubio pushed back as the hearing wore on, insisting lawmakers weren’t giving him enough time to defend Trump.

He also testified before the Senate Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committees about the State Department budget and the Iran war.