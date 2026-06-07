‘Lady Thought He Was Going to Fall’: Trump Makes His Exit Off Stage Then Reaches for Help as Cameras Catch One Woman Bracing for the Worst

President Donald Trump spent years mocking rivals over their age and stamina.

Now, with his 80th birthday approaching, the spotlight has turned to him.

Critics often accuse Trump of turning every stumble, misstep, or awkward moment by his opponents into a political weapon.

Today, many say Trump is getting a taste of his own medicine as questions about his health continue to surface.

A viral clip shows Trump receiving help walking down a single step off a Wisconsin stage, raising fresh questions about the 79-year-old’s mobility and physical decline. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A viral clip from a Wisconsin rally has critics questioning the president’s mobility.

Cameras recently captured Trump signaling for help navigating the steps.

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Trump appeared Friday, June 5, at Custer Farm in Chippewa Falls to celebrate what supporters called major victories for American farmers.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden was with him.

As the program wrapped, video showed Trump appearing to motion toward the Wisconsin congressman.

Van Orden moved closer as Trump reached out for his hand.

The image blurred the lines between the president giving a handshake and reaching for support.



Van Orden can be seen holding the back of Trump’s right arm to make sure he carefully made it down the steps.

But it was a woman standing close by that instantly caught viewers’ attention.

At one point, she stopped clapping and held her hand in a praying position.

Many online claimed her body language suggested she was bracing for a fall.

The internet piled on quickly.

One commenter joked, “Time for one of these the Commander in Sleep,” sharing a picture of a stair light.

Another zeroed in on the woman nearby, writing, “That lady thought he was going to fall. Watch her body language.”

Many questioned “what happened” and speculated that the moment was another carefully choreographed PR stunt.

The suspicion that Trump used the moment to make himself appear more functional is not far from his viral DoorDash stunt.

Others were far harsher, writing remarks like “You can’t be serious” and “Oh MY GOD an UNFIT PRESIDENT? How can that happen?”

Another person joked, “LOL trump is weak and feeble he can’t go down stairs by himself anymore. Time to resign.”

Another Threads user posted another angle and declared, “This is a real photo of Donald Trump being helped off the stage today after his event in Wisconsin. This man is not healthy. 25th Amendment NOW.”

Fair or not, the president’s Wisconsin appearance added to a growing collection of clips fueling questions about his health and mental state.

The White House insists Trump remains in strong health. Yet, opponents argue the accumulating snapshots tell a different story.

In February 2026, cameras caught Trump gripping the rail descending Air Force One after a trip to Florida. He moved cautiously and appeared to briefly catch his foot on a step.

The clip drew thousands of comments. Many pointed directly to Trump’s years of mocking Joe Biden’s age and balance.

The irony has become impossible to ignore. Trump spent much of Biden’s presidency highlighting his rival’s stumbles and cautious movements. Now those same observers have turned their cameras toward Trump.

The contrast sharpens when Barack Obama enters the picture.

At 64, the former president is frequently photographed striding across stages and jogging up stairs with ease. Trump has long seemed fascinated — and unsettled — by that excellent health.

His fixation on Obama’s physicality dates back more than a decade. In 2014, he criticized Obama for bounding down Air Force One stairs, calling out his “bop.”

Trump tweeted, “The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping [and] bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall!!!”

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014

“You walk nice and easy,” he said in 2025, when talking about how fast his predecessor moved. “You don’t have to set any record. Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs. So, one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs.”

Now the person fielding those questions is Trump himself.

Now Trump finds himself answering those same questions.

Health concerns have followed him into the final stretch of his seventies.

Photos of bruising on his hands and his swollen legs and ankles have repeatedly gone viral.

But the unexplained disappearance of his longtime hair-loss medication from medical records is what recently sparked new speculation.

Now, as his 80th birthday approaches, every public appearance faces the same scrutiny he once directed at others.