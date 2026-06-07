‘See It?’: Trump Boasts About His Clean Bill of Health, But One Disturbing Close-Up Has Critics Convinced Something Is Being Hidden

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged about his so-called clean bill of health.

The 79-year-old often mentions his glowing reviews from doctors and acing cognitive tests as proof that he remains fit for office.

But a recent television appearance has only added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding his health.

Trump tried to brag about his ‘perfect health’ then dropped a bombshell about his frequent physicals. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Rather than putting concerns to rest, the interview prompted viewers to scrutinize his appearance even more closely, with many questioning whether everything is as normal as officials insist.

A May 26 appointment marked his fourth time undergoing medical assessments since returning to office in January 2025.

Skeptics, observing swelling in his ankles, never-healing bruises on his hands, and other oddities, doubt that the monitoring is routine.

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Trump says otherwise on the “Pod Force with Miranda Devine,” claiming, “He said I’m very healthy.”

The podcast episode premiered on June 3 amid his week-long withdrawal from public view.

He continued, “I do physicals because I just want — I think I have an obligation to do them, but I just came out with very, very good results. And I took a test, a cognitive test, and I got 100 percent on it. I got, as the expression goes, I aced it, and the doctors tell me it’s very, very few people can ace that. It’s actually a tough test.”

Trump reiterated that half of the test is easy, then the questions become increasingly difficult.

When pressed to confirm if the exam is gauging his memory or other abilities, Trump shifted his glance from Devine.

“I have a great memory. I have a good, look, so far, so good,” he uttered. “I hope I’m gonna keep it that way.”

A critic on IG Threads remarked, “It’s not designed to be a tough test…if you aren’t in cognitive decline. Eek.”

A second user wondered, “When was this interview done??? Since he hasn’t been seen for over a week?”

Results of the “preventative evaluation” were released by White House physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella three days after the medical visit.

Barbabella wrote, “President Trump remains in excellent health… cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

A red flag was his weight fluctuating from 224 pounds in April 2025 to 238 pounds. His height is listed as 6 feet 3.

Several people suspect his team is gaslighting voters into doubting what they see — a larger-framed man — and into accepting their narrative about his health.

The video-recorded interview with Devine intensified that scrutiny. Viewers zoomed in on his face, noticing an unusual change in his appearance.

Reactions range from “He’s got foundation under his right eyebrow, clearly, and also around the outside of his swollen eye. See it?” to “Maybe Melania finally had enough & punched the loser” and “Look at the size of his pupils. He’s all jacked up.”

Comments about kidneys, lungs, and suspicions “he had another stroke” echoed previous concerns of Trump’s decline.

Another noticed, “His face is drooping, they are trying to hide it. This was pre-recorded, we don’t know when.”

Videos of Trump dragging and tapping his left leg while walking are perceived as proof of a bigger issue.

The White House and Trump have denied theories that he suffered a stroke or any other health calamity.

His health has faced renewed scrutiny throughout his second term, particularly after revealing his chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition that affects blood flow in the legs.

Officials have repeatedly emphasized that the president remains in good health and continues to carry out his duties without restrictions. But each appearance in person or on television tells otherwise.

