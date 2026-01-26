‘Oh You Can See That?’: Jimmy Kimmel Lands an ‘Exclusive Interview’ with Donald Trump — but the Way He Showed Up Had Viewers in Stitches

Jimmy Kimmel has established himself as one of the president’s loudest and funniest critics by roasting Donald Trump’s most cringe-worthy moments over the years. But this past week, he poked fun at one of the 47th president’s most sensitive pressure points: his appearance.

The comic delivered a hilarious skit on a recent episode of his late-night talk show after noting that even after Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr warned he could “make it difficult for shows like ours and ‘The View’ to interview politicians they don’t align with,” the threat hadn’t changed his approach.

Jimmy Kimmel marked the anniversary of Donald Trump’s return to the White House by zeroing in on the president’s bruised hand during a hilarious late-night segment. (Photos by “Jimmy Kimmel Live”/YouTube; Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

‘I’d Watch Your Words if I Were You’: Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump’s Record, But It’s The Scathing Melania Punchline That May Land Him Back in Hot Water

The segment leaned into fan speculation, spinning it into a playful scenario in which Kimmel extended an invitation to Trump to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to commemorate the first anniversary of his return to the White House.

“Unfortunately, his head was unavailable to talk,” Kimmel told the audience, pausing just long enough to let curiosity build. He then revealed that another part of the president’s body had agreed to appear instead.

Moments later, Trump’s badly bruised right hand appeared on the screen to introduce itself to the crowd “in the flesh — the rotting, diseased flesh.”

Kimmel didn’t rush to the punchline. When he asked the hand about the “huge black and blue on it,” it responded with mock surprise.

“Oh, you can see that?” the hand said. “Well, yes, clearly I can see it. Hold on. Let me apply some subtle foundation.” The audience watched as the “foundation” turned out to be spray cheese.

“I just shellac this stuff on here. Shellac. That’s an old fashioned word,” Trump continued as he smeared the cheese on his had. “But we love to say it, don’t we, folks? We do love to say it.”

“So you just put Cheez Whiz on your hand, huh?” Kimmel asked.

“Yeah,” the hand replied. “And then they powder me like a donut. Bing bong bing — sexiest hand alive.”

As the exchange continued, Kimmel asked whether Trump could hear the conversation. “No, no, no,” the hand insisted. “He’s in an extremely important meeting that requires deep concentration and laser focus.”

Kimmel followed up with the obvious translation: “So he’s sleeping is what you’re saying?”

The sketch immediately cut to footage of Trump nodding off during a cabinet meeting, after which the hand replied, “Sleeping like a baby hippo.”

Online, the segment quickly gained traction. When clips circulated on Facebook, commenters leaned into the absurdity.

People claimed “He is rotting,” while another said he looked like “Early onset embalming.”

Others focused on the visual gag, praising the prop work with comments like, “The spray cheese is perfect!!!” and “Cheese whiz foundation and it was a perfect match.”

One viewer summed it up with a simple directive: “From the Netherlands: Talk to the hand.”

The skit hit big because bruising on the back of Trump’s hand has drawn attention since at least August 2024, resurfacing repeatedly during public appearances and prompting widespread speculation.

At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last week, he had noticeable discoloration on his right cheek and sported a very large bruise on his left hand, which also appears swollen, instead of the previous viral images of his right hand with discoloration.

Trump's left hand today



Chip Somodevilla (Getty)/Fabrice Coffrini (AFP) pic.twitter.com/4TQJJoNfe4 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) January 22, 2026

The marks were hard to miss — and quickly questioned.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBS News’ Sara Cook that Trump injured his hand by hitting “the corner of the signing table” during a Board of Peace ceremony, a claim Trump echoed while pointing to aspirin use. “I clipped it on the table… take Aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take Aspirin if you don’t want a little bruising,” he said.

Trump previously addressed the marks in a December 2024 Time magazine interview, insisting, “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people.”

Still, the discoloration kept reappearing, sometimes accompanied by makeup or bandaging, and the mystery deepened when similar bruising later appeared on his left hand.

The sketch fit neatly into a recent run of Trump-focused jokes from Kimmel.

Just days earlier, according to Entertainment Weekly, he mocked a newly spotted bruise on Trump’s left hand during a signing ceremony, joking that the president would need to be “very careful during court-ordered lovemaking” on his wedding anniversary and dubbing him “Teddy Bruise-evelt.”

Trump's black hand was painted up again today (via Getty) pic.twitter.com/5thvd2tSTC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2025

He also joked, “I don’t know, he may have left his makeup kit at home because, first of all, he’s two totally different colors,” comparing Trump’s face to “a Costco rotisserie chicken.”

Trump has spent years lashing out at Kimmel, often attacking him publicly and making regulatory threats. Last summer the Brooklyn native was pulled off the air amid the administration’s pressure. However, that stunt didn’t last long. He was, thanks to many people canceling their Disney subscriptions and protesting online, back on ABC in a week.

Each attempt to quiet the comedian has only amplified the jokes. This week’s interview made that clear: by letting the hand speak for itself, Kimmel turned a lingering visual mystery into a reminder that, in this administration, even the smallest details can become the loudest punchlines.