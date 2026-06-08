‘OMG’: Trump Scrambles to Spin His Humiliating ‘Meet the Press’ Meltdown — But Eagle-Eyed Fans Caught the Broken Mic and the Stumble He Tried to Hide

Donald Trump completely lost it and descended into a destructive path, with the nation witnessing the meltdown unfold on primetime television.

His unspoken rules were simple: Follow his lead. Don’t question unvalidated claims. Never appear as though you are siding with Democrats.

After the world watched him turn red on camera, Trump is now attempting to clear up the chaos he created.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)



The president, 79, visited Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on June 5 to shore up political support for farmers and local Republican congressional candidates.

He lost his composure during a sit-down with NBC “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker before an agriculture roundtable.

But critics say Trump’s pathetic excuse doesn’t match the footage.

Here’s what happened.

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“I just did an interview in the most beautiful barn I’ve ever seen,” said Trump about his performance. “But it was raining. And it was with NBC fake news. And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

Trump lost it more than once, including one moment where he seemed to be spooked by the sound of rain hitting the barn walls.

He repeatedly forced production to stop, complaining that the noise was too loud.

the big guy upstairs wasn't pleased with this interview:



TRUMP: Is that wind, or what?



WELKER: Is that rain?



TRUMP: What is that?



SOMEONE OFF CAMERA: Rain pic.twitter.com/acXzHBDZxz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

“OMG LMAO!” said one observer. Another said, “This old senile [man] has been around 80 years and doesn’t recognize the sound of precipitation. You can’t make this up.”

A third person suggested, “He was probably confused by the rain b/c he thought water had something to do with vision.”

Another countered, “He was probably afraid it was a setup to get his hair and makeup wet.”

Welker refused to play Trump’s game, rendering him defenseless and unable to control the interview after he began to accuse California of rigging its primary election.

The president’s temper flared when she disagreed with his stance.

“They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked,” he told Welker. She interjected, “To be fair, I’m not crooked.”

The Republican ranted, “You play right into their hands… You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid,” continued Trump as Welker tried to steer the interview back on course.

The conversation further derailed when he boasted about winning the 2024 presidential election by “a landslide” but still received “94 percent bad press.”

Welker’s push for evidence to substantiate his claim seemed to push Trump over the edge.

“He only claims rigged elections when he knows he can’t win when he won he never claimed that the elections are rigged what a sick man,” wrote an IG Threads user.

“You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” he said.

Trump then snapped.

He removed NBC’s lapel mic, tossed it to the ground, and dismissed Welker’s attempts to continue the interview with a wave of his hands.

But his scolding was not over yet.

He leaned forward, scowled, and told her, “I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press. Come on, let’s go.”

A fed-up Trump placed his hands on his knees, using them to hoist himself upright, stomped on the discarded mic, hunched below the overhead equipment, and began to walk off.

His last interaction with the reporter involved him placing a hand on her shoulder as he ducked under a light.

Her attempts to pivot to other topics were unsuccessful. In the end, Welker stood with her binder of notes clutched to her chest, staring at the cameras in disbelief as Trump’s unraveling unfolded.

A viewer commented, “It looks like he was going to hit her but lost his balance. Totally balled his hand into a fist.”

“He has trouble getting up. Walks away hunched over. I think he touched her shoulder to stabilize his halting gait so he didn’t fall down,” wrote a second individual.

Another reaction reads, “She should have jerked his hand away from her shoulder like Melania does. How dare he try to use her as a prop to steady himself after acting like a idiot again.”

Trump gave fans cause for concern during his Wisconsin rally. At one point, he required assistance navigating a single step from the stage.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden held the president’s hand and placed a supporting hand on the senior citizen’s back, ensuring he did not fall down.

NBC aired the interview on June 7.