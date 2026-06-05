‘He’s Sick’: Trump Spirals, Can’t Take Obama Stealing His Spotlight During Birthday Week—Launches a 50-Post Tirade That Instantly Blows Up In His Face

President Donald Trump has kept a lower profile after a series of events that didn’t go his way.

First, doctors at Walter Reed suggested he needed to lose weight and exercise.

Then came the fallout from several performers backing out of his Freedom 250 birthday bash.

President Donald Trump mocks former President Barack Obama with a meme about his presidential library. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images; Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Then came another meltdown after longtime Kennedy Center supporters got the news they had been hoping for.

Trump responded the way he often does: by taking aim at one of his favorite targets.

In less than two weeks, Barack Obama’s $850 million presidential center will open on Chicago’s South Side.

Now, Trump appears unable to let this latest milestone go.

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On Truth Social May 30, the current commander in chief threw another online tantrum.

Trump included Obama and the Chicago project in a barrage of 50-plus posts on his struggling platform.

One post featured an AI-generated image with the words “The Obama Presidential Library” written above the junk-filled waste bin.

President Trump is on an absolute roll today with his Truth Social posts! 🔥



Latest one: “The Obama Presidential Library” — with a giant trash can topped with a black bag. 😂



(Original image credit: @TheRicanMemes)



Trump keeps serving up the truth with perfect visuals. After… pic.twitter.com/9PdABnUVes — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 30, 2026

Trump is fuming, likely from a federal judge who recently blocked his renovation of the Kennedy Center.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, 60, also ruled that Trump had to remove his name from the John F. Kennedy Center.

Trump raged over the court ruling in a lengthy tirade that included personal jabs at the Obama-appointed judge.

He said Cooper should be “ashamed of himself” for his decision.

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND,'” Trump vented on May 29.

The next day, the president continued his attacks on Cooper and Obama in a lengthy text rant.

He claimed no other president had been treated as “unfairly” as him, essentially threatening to close the Kennedy Center forever.

In a long rant, Trump says he now has "no interest" in renovating the Kennedy Center after a judge ordered his name removed from the venue pic.twitter.com/NGifk1GHQN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2026

With the Kennedy Center shake-up on his mind, Threads users slammed Trump for projecting his frustrations onto someone else.

“Donald Trump seems to be angry about his name being removed from the [Kennedy Center]. As always, when Donald Trump is angry, his mind goes to [Barack Obama],” stated one post on the social media app.

“Trump is soooo jealous of Obama. It makes me all warm and fuzzy knowing Trump doesn’t have one decent cell in his body,” wrote a second poster.

Others blasted Trump for his odd obsession with Obama and acting like a “petulant man-child.”

One person jokingly suggested, “Trump really needs some ointment for that Obama Derangement Syndrome.”

Some people leaned into the idea, offering, “If you ever need to explain what living rent-free means.”

Another fan of the 44th president took joy in Trump’s apparent all-consuming fixation with the former community organizer, with a post that read, “Obama torments him every second of every day. Love that for him.”

The Trump versus Obama rivalry has been playing out for over 15 years. Trump questioning whether Obama was born in the United States made the reality television star a regular on the right-leaning Fox News Channel.

Obama clapped back at Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner when he clowned the real estate magnate to his face, a move that many historians believed inspired Trump to seek the presidency out of spite.

Throughout his run in politics, Trump has made it clear he has a hard time getting over grievances, so the former “The Apprentice” host obsessing over Obama-selected judges, Obama-themed presidential centers, and other topics related to Obama will surely continue.