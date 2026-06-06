‘He’s Out of His Mind’: Trump Goes Nuclear After Late-Night Hosts Turn His Freedom 250 Disaster Into a Punchline — Then Lashes Out at Politicians

For years, comedians and late-night hosts have turned President Donald Trump into easy material.

Jokes about his rallies, social media rants, legal troubles, family members, and endless controversies often send viewers laughing for days.

Trump insists he doesn’t watch, yet he never misses a chance to respond.

Trump’s late-night rant targeting comedians came after weeks of brutal jokes, fueling criticism that the president is far more bothered by television hosts than he admits. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This time, critics said the jab backfired when the jokes turned to his disastrous birthday flop.

Nearly a year after Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension, the president is still poking the bear.

‘Hilarious’: Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Back Down After Trump’s Warnings, Fires Off New Melania Jab and a Wild Twist About Their Marriage



‘Torched’: Trump Did a 1 A.M. Happy Dance Over Colbert’s Last Show, What Colbert Buried in the Final 90 Seconds Will Trigger a Meltdown in 3… 2…

During one of his nightly rapid-fire Truth Social posting sprees, Trump took credit for taking out a few of his political enemies.

“In the last two weeks I’ve taken out many bad Political ‘Leaders’ and Pundits,” Trump wrote before boasting about a “38-0” record on June 1 at 9:28 p.m.

Trump added Stephen Colbert to his scoreboard after CBS canceled “The Late Show,” calling him “Really dumb.”

In just the last two weeks, President Trump has absolutely TORCHED the fake news pundits and RINO losers, including Senator Bill Cassidy, lightweight Thomas Massie, Brad Raffensperger, Stephen Colbert, and more.



His score? 38-0



Three more late night hosts are limping away, pic.twitter.com/xq9aWPSfGU — Jeff Goldblum (@JEFFGOLDXRP1) June 2, 2026

He randomly added Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie to his list.

Both men have already faced political setbacks after crossing him. Cassidy effectively lost his bid for another term, while “Lightweight congressman” Massie failed to survive his Republican primary following Trump’s push to unseat him.

The president promised that “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts” are still on his radar.

But instead of mentioning a host, Trump mentioned a comedian and podcaster, “Low Ratings” Bill Maher.

Many on social weighed in. One person moaned, “You liar. You didn’t ‘take out’ anybody. It’s your MAGAts still hanging on to a sinking ship.”

A more curious person wondered, “Since when is part of his job getting people off television?”

Internet users believe “He’s out of his mind” for taking credit for ending someone’s career.

Dozens reminded Trump that Colbert will likely land on his feet just like others he’s targeted.

“Stephen Colbert will re-surface in a really big way. People like him, much more than they like Trump,” one person reminded him. “And I hope Massie runs for office again.

The timing raised eyebrows.

Just last week, Maher had mocked Trump’s struggling Freedom 250 concert during the May 29 episode of “Real Time,” after several artists dropped out.

He said, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “That’s gotta hurt a lot when you can’t close the deal with Milli Vanilli.”

But Maher wasn’t alone.

Kimmel also roasted Trump’s concert after learning of his latest attack on late-night television hosts.

In his June 2 monologue, he said Trump has no room to talk about anyone “limping.”

“I’m not sure I’d be calling us limping when you got cankles like this,” said Kimmel before flashing a viral image of Trump’s swollen feet.

“Honey, look at that. It’s like they put a shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links,” he continued. Then came the dagger.

All those tests, a whole body MRI, and America still doesn't know what's in Trump's cankles. pic.twitter.com/DnbkjNOOJP — Harrison Pratt (@hwprattii) December 2, 2025

Kimmel asked the audience, “Shouldn’t the president of the United States have more important things to focus on, like finding a replacement for Millie Vanilli at his Coachella on July 4th?”

The comic called him “Captain Kangaroo” and suggested Trump “might be upset because our show won a Peabody Award” for his excellence in broadcasting.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon spent much of his June 1 monologue targeting the same issue. He also mocked Trump’s concert troubles.

“After a bunch of musical artists dropped out, Trump decided that he’s going to headline the concert himself. He really means it,” the comic joked.

Trump headlining America's 250th anniversary concert after several artists drop out! 🎤🎶😂 #jimmyfallon #Trump pic.twitter.com/gplKglWClC — chiky handler (@chiky_handlr) June 2, 2026

Adding a fake commercial that teased the president would be performing, “We don’t need professional recording artists, when we’ve got President Trump singing America’s favorite songs like ‘My Country ‘Tis of Thee,’ ‘Yankee Doodle,’ ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ and ‘This Land Is Your Land.’”

Still, Trump’s biggest obsession appears to be Colbert. The president practically did a late-night cartwheel after the final episode aired on May 21.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life,” Trump posted shortly before 2 a.m.

But while Trump was celebrating, Colbert may have buried hidden insults inside the show’s closing moments.

Bruce Springsteen appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show tonight and COOKED Trump and his goons



“I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke…. and because Larry and David… pic.twitter.com/WbAQ1sZfBG — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 21, 2026

Bruce Springsteen, a vocal critic of the president, stopped by during Colbert’s final week.

He offered one of the more pointed takes on Trump, calling him “a president who can’t take a joke.”

That may be true, but Trump keeps giving comedians and late-night comics fresh material.