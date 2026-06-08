‘See Why She Wears Wigs!’: Nicole Kidman’s Post-Divorce Look Takes a Shocking Turn After Fans Zoom In and Spot One Thing They Never Expected

Nicole Kidman has gone through a series of changes since ending her 20-plus-year marriage.

The actress closed the chapter on her marriage to country singer Keith Urban.

Kidman still works on movies and short films, but these days she’s leaning into more peace instead of chaos.

Going back to the basics, Kidman took a photo of her relaxing on a farm in a denim look.

Nicole Kidman debuts a new shocking new look after divorce that has fans stunned by her natural look. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The “Bombshell” actress wore a white T-shirt underneath two shades of denim, a light-wash button-up and dark-wash on the bottom, with a pair of white sneakers.

But her new look was the star of the photo as she leaned on a fence on a farm with horses in the background.

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“WOW, very pretty, Nicole Kidman. We love you so much from our part of the world. We wish you all the best in this life. Keep being beautiful and happy,” wrote one supporter.

Others left remarks like “I didn’t know your hair was curly!!!” and “yeeees curl pattern nicole !!!!”

Many suspect that the “Baby Girl” star shared an image from an upcoming movie role or she likely staged the sweet moment to go viral.

“I truly hope this was a genuine moment of peace for you, rather than a staged photo. I can’t imagine always being ‘on,’” one person wondered.

Another observer who zoomed in for a closer look said, “Nothing natural about that wig.”

Others piled on, claiming Kidman’s hair had looked weak and needed some TLC.

“It’s hard to bring it back to natural after years and years of straightening, bleaching, coloring, etc. It is just so damaged. You can see why she wears wigs so often. And she had such beautiful, natural red hair! (Yes, a bit jealous of that.)”

Although Kidman is known for her polished, straight hair and dashing red carpet looks, fans seem to have a soft spot for her natural curls.

She most recently stepped out at the Met Gala alongside her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, with the pair coordinating in shimmering gowns and long, flowing hairstyles.

The actress has been spotted wearing her curls during casual outings in Sydney and throughout the holiday season, much to the delight of longtime fans.

Away from the spotlight, however, Kidman has increasingly embraced her natural self since her divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s youngest daughter Faith left furious amid family conflict https://t.co/D5kpo8p2BB pic.twitter.com/HnqRqt2LCk — William Dekmetzian (@WizePenguin) June 4, 2026

The former couple finalized their divorce in January after 19 years of marriage. They cited irreconcilable differences and mutually waived spousal and child support.

Sadly, their child custody agreement is not impressive for anyone who only gets to spend 59 days a year with their kids.

Kidman was named as the primary residential parent for their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and will see the girls 306 days a year.

She also shares two children, Bella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.