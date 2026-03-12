‘Can’t Move Past It’: Nicole Kidman Finally Breaks Her Silence After Shock Divorce From Keith Urban — But the One Thing She Carefully Avoids Saying Has Fans Convinced There’s More She Wants to Say

Nicole Kidman has been pretty mum since last year’s shocking rumor that she and her husband Keith Urban were separated. Not long after that, the rumor was confirmed when news broke that Kidman had filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Even after their divorce was finalized in January, the “Babygirl” actress remained silent, although she was still very visible at Hollywood events and on red carpets, as was Urban. But Kidman’s recent comments have raised even more suspicion about what led to their separation.

Actress Nicole Kidman finally speaks out months after finalizing divorce from Keith Urban, as fans continue to speculate what caused their split. (Photos by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘Wonder Why the Divorce Happened’: Nicole Kidman Called a ‘Trainwreck’ After Her Awkward Attempt to Recreate Keith Urban’s Viral Moment Fails

She was busy promoting her film “Holland” and season 2 of the series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

As for Urban, he was on his “High and Alive World Tour,” which ran from May to October. The country artist also made a few headlines over chatter of a rumored romance between him and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. However, that was later debunked by country singer Alexandra Kay, who is Baugh’s close friend.

Through it all, the former couple worked around the drama and paid it no mind…until now.

Kidman recently gave an interview to Variety, where she finally broke her silence on the divorce. In the very first question, the interviewer mentioned every year is probably a “Nicole Kidman” year for the “Practical Magic” star.

Kidman responded, “Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell.”

Despite doing press for her films, attending award shows, and walking runways, last year was a slower work-wise. At the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival, the actress said she was taking a bit of a break after completing six projects in 2024, including her erotic thriller, “Babygirl.”

At the time, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was much more out there last year; this year I have ‘Holland,’ I have ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!”

During her Variety interview, Kidman was asked more directly about her divorce and how she was holding up since then.

The 58-year-old said, “I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Though she seemed to keep it positive, fans had another take on her guarded remarks.

One person shared their thoughts on Page Six, writing, “Keith must have done something very wrong. She didn’t even mention his name. She always spoke of Tom in a polite and kind way, even though he had distanced himself from her children.”

Another skeptical person added, “Something seems to have suddenly happened for her to file for divorce so quickly. Something you can’t move past.”

One supportive fan typed, “Divorce is hard. Especially hard when you are in the public eye. Nicole is wise to keep comments to a minimum for the sake of her two daughters, who did nothing to deserve what is going to be said about both parents.”

Kidman and Urban welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Kidman Urban, in 2008 and their second daughter, Faith Kidman Urban, in 2015.

The “Bewitched” star also has two adopted children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. They have a daughter, Bella Cruise, 33, and a son, Connor Cruise, 31, who have had a strained relationship with her since Kidman and Tom divorced in 2011 after 11 years of marriage. Reports suggest that her eldest children distanced themselves because of her personal beliefs, which Tom also practices.