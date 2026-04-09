‘Something Is Off’: Nicole Kidman’s New Look Was the Moment Until One Split Second Left Fans Quietly Concerned Months After Divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman seems to be holding up well and radiating since her divorce to Keith Urban was finalized in January.

The actress has been quite busy with a string of back-to-back movies over the years, including “Babygirl,” “The Perfect Couple,” and two other films, all while juggling the end of her 19-year marriage.

Nicole Kidman sparks concern after fans notice she is struggling to walk. (Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

‘That’s Probably Keith’s Shirt’: Nicole Kidman Drops a Sultry Bedroom Photo to Mark Her Single Era — But One Awkward Detail Has Everyone Confused

Kidman’s work isn’t the only thing that gets people talking. Her fans say she’s been bringing the heat when it comes to fashion with her Variety cover in March, followed by wearing stunning gowns during appearances at the Oscars and the Vanity Fair after party.

But her latest public appearance has many raising red flags and asking questions.

On April 8, Kidman donned a black and white Schiaparelli dress for the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” The dress featured a panel coming down the middle of the front and the back and sheer material on the sides of her thighs. She paired the look with her strawberry blond hair styled up in a messy ponytail and feathery bangs.

Though many agree that she looked great, some were concerned after watching a video of her getting out of a car. She seemed to walk uncomfortably and stumbled over toward fans she greeted and signed autographs for.

When she came over to the media pit, papparazzi kept asking her to step back for a “fashion shot.” Once the clip landed online, social media users took note, raising questions and concerns about her demeanor.

One person said, “Something is off with her gait. Usually she has someone holding her hand lately. I hope it’s nothing major.”

“Nicole does not look effortless or comfortable…too calculated & studied. She’s trying too hard to be That Girl,” said another.

A third social media user typed, “Shouldn’t be wearing heals if you can no longer walk in them. Very dangerous.” A person who liked the look said, “Holy Wow” and another wrote, “Cute outfit! Looking great! Keith who?”

The first commenter may have been onto something. Kidman is often seen holding onto someone while walking, which suggests her heels could be the real issue.

Back in 2024, at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, the actress held a man’s hand as she made her way through the venue in a long-sleeved black dress and closed-toe heels.

Even at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — where she effortlessly photobombed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez — she was guided to her red carpet spot by another man before stepping in front of the cameras.

However, in an old video of her and Urban holding hands, Kidman looked more comfortable in combat boots and still had a slight hitch in her step.

Nicole Kidman opens up about her recent divorce from Keith Urban and how she’s navigating life afterward:



"I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t… pic.twitter.com/JJP6jN4BvK — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2026

Her strut down the Vogue World: Hollywood runway last October appeared to be a much smoother glide, and she had on closed-toed heels then as well.

So it’s unclear the cause of her occasional awkward walk, and she hasn’t felt the need to address it with the public, so for now it will remain a mystery.

But fans still have lingering feelings about Kidman and Urban splitting after nearly two decades. They both waived spousal support and child support for their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.

The settlement calls for the girls to remain with their mom for 306 days out of the year, spending the remaining 59 days with dad.

The exact reason for their split has never been addressed, but rumors have swirled that Urban allegedly took issue with her provocative movie roles while he was entertaining other country singers in his orbit, though no proof that either party cheated has ever been presented.