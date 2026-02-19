‘That’s Probably Keith’s Shirt’: Nicole Kidman Drops a Sultry Bedroom Photo to Mark Her Single Era — But One Awkward Detail Has Everyone Confused

Nicole Kidman entered her first Valentine’s season since becoming a single woman with the internet watching for clues about a new man.

After nearly two decades of marriage to country singer Keith Urban, Kidman’s every move now carries added weight — from red carpet appearances to something as simple as a social media post.

Nicole Kidman set the internet on fire with a sultry bedroom photo that has fans weak in the knees. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

‘That Split Is Disgusting’: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Divorce Is Final, Yet One Detail About Their Settlement Has Fans In Shock

A portion of social media has questioned whether the Oscar winner is leaning into a softer persona or sending signals that she is on the market to mark this new chapter.

With Galentine’s Day — the unofficial holiday celebrating female friendships — one day just before Feb. 14, some wondered how Kidman would frame the moment.

Her answer came in the form of a bedroom snapshot. The “Baby Girl” star posed in bed wearing pale pink pinstriped pajamas, the button-down top slightly loose and relaxed.

Kidman’s blond hair fell in gentle waves over her shoulders, and she wore a bright pink lip that echoed the holiday theme. One knee peeked from beneath the covers as she offered a faint smile toward the camera.

Fellow actress friends like Michelle Pfeiffer and Rachel Zoe responded warmly in the comments to her “Galentine’s” post.

The tut-tutting reaction was immediate from the always-sour Daily Mail readers.

“I smell desperation,” one reader wrote. A second commenter chimed in, “Made your bed now lay in it lol she is high maintenance. Not many men could cope with her level fame.”

The critiques continued. “Poor old Nicole – still trying to be relevant,” one person wrote. Then a separate observation shifted the conversation.

“That’s probably Keith’s shirt. She once said Keith liked seeing her in his shirts,” one reader speculated. Another said, “I will never understand your divorce. Lost all respect for Keith Urban.”

One final commentator wondered, “My question is, Who’s shirt are you wearing?”

There is no public confirmation that Kidma was wearing her ex-husband’s clothes, but Urban’s hit song “You Look Good in My Shirt” resurfaced in the comments as people dissected the pajama top’s oversized silhouette.

What may have been simple sleepwear quickly became a talking point.

The post comes just weeks after her divorce from Urban was finalized on Jan. 6, formally closing their 19-year marriage.

According to reports, both waived their rights to child and spousal support and agreed to pay their own legal fees. They will share joint responsibility over major decisions concerning their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman will have custody for 306 days each year, while Urban will spend every other weekend with the girls, totaling 59 days annually. The agreement also states that neither parent will speak negatively about the other and that they will encourage their daughters to maintain strong bonds with both families.

Since confirming the separation, Kidman has centered her public life around her daughters and close female relationships.

The ‘Babygirl” actress spent Christmas and New Year’s with Sunday and Faith, and in January traveled to Paris to support Sunday as she walked in the Calvin Klein show during Paris Haute Couture Week. The three, mom and her two daughters, also attended the Chanel show.

Her earlier marriage to Tom Cruise has also reentered online conversations.

One reader reacting to the custody details wrote, “That custody split is disgusting. I bet she played on losing the kids she had with Cruise.”

Kidman and Cruise were married for 11 years and adopted two children before divorcing in 2001, a chapter that continues to surface whenever her family life becomes public discussion.

For now, a pink-striped pajama set and a short holiday caption have sparked outsized commentary. Whether it was simply a Galentine’s greeting or something more symbolic, one oversized shirt has left viewers debating what her single era really means.