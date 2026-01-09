‘That Split Is Disgusting’: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Divorce Is Final, Yet One Detail About Their Settlement Has Fans In Shock

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially ended their last chapter as husband and wife.

The “Babygirl” actress filed for divorce from the country singer in September, not long after tabloids began reporting the two had been living separately since last summer. The couple had been married for 19 years, sharing two children, and the relationship seemed all too perfect in the first half of 2025. But that’s all a thing of the past now.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalize the child and spousal support details of their quiet divorce. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

As of Jan. 6, Kidman and Urban have finalized their divorce and reached a settlement agreement that waives both of their rights to child support and spousal support. But each party will be separately responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.

Reports show the former couple agreed that Kidman will have their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, for 306 days out of the year. Urban will get the remaining 59 days, which includes every other weekend from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Despite the drastic difference in custody time, each parent must conduct themselves properly, allowing joint responsibility in making major decisions for their kids.

British tabloid Daily Mail reports the divorce settlement states, “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent.They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Other details regarding the divorce seem to have been discussed and agreed upon amicably prior to the petition even being filed. Kidman and Urban will be keeping what is already in their possession and have agreed on how to divide the property, household furniture, bank accounts, investments, and other personal items.

According to Forbes, as of 2024, Kidman had a gross revenue of $31 million. Multiple reports claim that Urban’s net worth is double that, with a whooping $75 million.

Internet observers reacted to the finalization of their divorce.

Under People’s magazine article about the settlement some fans chose to focus on the brighter side of the news, with one person writing, “Good for this couple acting like adults in their divorce. Happy future to the both of them!”

On the topic of the parenting plan, one person said, “What kind of father agrees to seeing his kids 59 days out of the year? That’s crazy!”

Another pushed back on the ruling altogether, questioning the logic behind financial support. “Why would either of them need child or spousal support? They are both well off,” the person wrote, adding that the couple’s two daughters, now 15 and 17, are nearing adulthood anyway.

Elsewhere, one commenter dragged Nicole Kidman’s past into the discussion, pointing to her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001 after 11 years. Reacting to the custody outcome, the person claimed, “That custody split is disgusting. I bet she played on losing the kids she had with Cruise.”

During their marriage, Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, Isabella Kidman Cruise, now 33, and Connor Cruise, 30 — a history some critics continue to reference when weighing in on her more recent family matters.

Kidman’s relationship with her adopted children is reportedly strained due to the children embracing similar religious interests, like Cruise. The kids also have chosen to live with their father, and their mother has rarely been pictured with them since 2007.

By 2024, she had reconciled with the kids following the unexpected passing of their grandmother, Kidman’s mother.

A fourth person on the Daily Mail predicted how this split could pan out for Urban in the future, writing, “Poor Keith. He cheated, regrets it and Nicole no longer is interested in entertaining this pop pipsqueak. He got exactly what he wanted so suck it up.”

Reports have suggested that constant time apart played a major role in the couple’s breakup, with Nicole Kidman frequently away on film sets while Keith Urban spent long stretches on tour.

After news of the separation became public, speculation quickly followed. Rumors circulated that Urban was seeing a younger woman, Maggie Baugh, a 25-year-old guitarist who had been touring with him at the time. Those claims, however, have never been confirmed.