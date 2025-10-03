‘Did He Cheat?’: Keith Urban Sings to a Woman in Newly Discovered Video Days After Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce and Being Spotted Without His Wedding Ring  

Country singer Keith Urban is wasting no time getting back in the saddle as his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, filed for a divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman filed for a divorce in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 30, just one day after the news broke that the couple had separated and been living apart since the summer. Kidman reportedly did not want the separation, and Urban reportedly is already involved with another woman.

Keith Urban sparks rumors with female guitarist while on tour amid Nicole Kidman’s decision to file for a divorce. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

According to TMZ, the 57-year-old singer is going through a midlife crisis, and insiders are claiming he’d already moved on with a new woman.

Fans are speculating that the woman in question is his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, due to the singer pointing at her while singing the lyrics “I was born to love you” during a concert back in April. The two were singing together, but after a while, Urban kept his focus on Baugh rather than the crowd.

The outlet also reported that nothing has been confirmed, but the country crooner was recently seen without his wedding ring on Oct. 2. Ahead of his show in Hershey, PA, Urban was spotted by paparazzi while getting off a private jet.

After fans saw the footage recently posted on Instagram, some felt there was nothing to be seen between Urban and Baugh, while others were not so sure of what they saw.

“Is he cheating/ did he cheat?” one person bluntly asked.

Another fan wrote, “Really disappointed in him. Nicole stuck with him through all his addiction issues !!!”

Keith Urban changed song lyric about Nicole Kidman to reference guitar player, 25, during recent concert https://t.co/rZDusNcWD7 pic.twitter.com/WDpCTZnNAf — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2025

“Another Hugh ‘Cheatman,’ remarked a third, drawing a comparison to Marvel actor Hugh Jackman, who went public with Sutton Foster before his wife filed for divorce, amid allegations of an affair while still married.”

“So let me get this straight he was singing his song and now he’s having an affair with the person he was singing with,” replied one. “So does that include Carrie Underwood and all the other ladies that have joined him on stage for this song? You guys are really pulling for a story.”

Kidman cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Though many suspected it was her lusty lead role in the erotic movie “Babygirl.” She played an older woman who begins an affair with a much younger male co-worker at her firm.

But the couple often reassured fans of their love online.

Kidman shared an anniversary post on Instagram for the couple’s anniversary on June 25, but Urban did not note their wedding anniversary. The “Bombshell” actress captioned the post, calling him “baby” and attached a picture of Kidman with her head on her husband’s shoulder.

During a Zoom interview five days later with the Australian radio station Mix 102.3 for “Hayley & Max in the Morning,” Urban allegedly ended the interview abruptly.

In the interview posted in July, host Max Burford asked the “Let It Roll” singer about a movie Kidman did with Zac Efton, and it ended badly.

“When I was coming up with something to ask you, Keith Urban, if you happen to play this game, the first thing I thought of, with your beautiful wife Nicole Kidman being in so many great movies, TV shows all the time, I watched a movie with her and Zac Efron recently, ‘A Family Affair,'” said Burford.

Urban replied, “Oh yeah, that’s a good one.” After Burford asked, “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?”

That is when Urban exited the interview, and the radio host said, “Oh, why has that happened? What’s happened here?” A rep for the country singer later said that he did not end the call, “Period,” per Billboard.

Kidman and Urban reportedly already worked out a custody agreement for their two children, Sunday and Faith, and the actress and musician both waived spousal or alimony support in the filing. They will share joint custody, but the girls will stay with Kidman 306 days per year, while Urban will have them for 59 days each year.

Urban is currently traveling with his High and Alive world tour, and Kidman was last seen on Oct. 1 hiking in Nashville with her sister, Antonia Kidman.