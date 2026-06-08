‘Who Wrote This?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Family Visit to Trump’s Reflecting Pool Backfires After One Glaring Mix-Up Puts Her Husband in the Hot Seat

President Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool looked picture-perfect until Karoline Leavitt’s visit.

The White House press secretary proudly celebrated Trump’s latest Washington renovation, proving she still supports Trump even on maternity leave.

Leavitt, 28, gave birth to her second child with her husband, Nicolas Riccio, 60, on May 1.

Karoline Leavitt’s brag about Trump’s Reflecting Pool post backfired after critics accused her of confusing two Washington monuments. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The couple shares a newborn, Viviana “Vivi” Riccio, and a son, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, who turns two next month.

However, their family fun moment quickly unraveled into a geography lesson nobody asked for.

Leavitt intended to spotlight the capital’s renewed look by visiting the newly restored Reflecting Pool, one of several Washington projects Trump has renovated.

However, social media users became fixated on what they believed was her glaring mix-up between two well-known monuments.

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“We took a family trip to the Lincoln Monument tonight to check out the new reflecting pool. Absolutely stunning. DC is so beautiful again, just in time for our Nation’s 250th. Thank you, President Trump!!” Leavitt posted on X on June 5.

She wore a red tank top and khaki shorts, while her husband, holding their soon-to-be two-year-old, went for a full navy ensemble.

The message was intended as praise, but critics immediately seized on her use of “Lincoln Monument” instead of the Lincoln Memorial.

We took a family trip to the Lincoln Monument tonight to check out the new reflecting pool.



Absolutely stunning. DC is so beautiful again, just in time for our Nation’s 250th.



Thank you, President Trump!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/57A6s0bj3P — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) June 6, 2026

Others claimed the image prominently featured the Washington Monument. They argued that the caption created confusion about which landmark Leavitt was referring to.

Before long, the discussion had little to do with the Reflecting Pool itself.

“Bahahahaha,” said one person who noticed the mix-up, while another asked, “Lincoln Monument? Who wrote this for you?”

“Lincoln Monument? No, your picture is of the Washington Monument. The Lincoln Memorial is this,” one critic read.

Another person was even less forgiving. They piled on, writing, ” … it is NOT the Lincoln MONUMENT. It is the Lincoln MEMORIAL. Learn the correct names of our national monuments and memorials.”

Not everyone joined the bashing, as some argued the obvious.

“She is standing at the Lincoln memorial facing the Washington monument. She knows exactly where she was visiting, moron,” the person wrote.

The conversation later drifted toward jokes aimed at Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas Riccio. He is more than three decades older than the press secretary.

“So nice of you to take your father with you,” one person joked. Another added, “Did you help your grandpa up the steps?”

The social media storm erupted as Trump continued to promote his vision for a revamped Washington.

The president has spent months touting improvements to the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Among his favorite projects is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. His administration recently celebrated the project’s near completion.

Trump claimed the renovation would restore the iconic attraction. He also said it would make the pool effectively “waterproof.” But the project has generated controversy far beyond its appearance.

The makeover’s cost reportedly ballooned from $1.8 million to more than $13 million. Critics questioned the administration’s use of a no-bid contract. Others accused officials of prioritizing cosmetic upgrades over long-term infrastructure repairs.

Questions grew louder after reports surfaced about redirected funding.

Roughly $90 million has reportedly been pulled from national park projects across the nation. Some of that money was used for improvements in Washington ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The administration defended the spending, while Trump’s critics remain unconvinced.

Many have accused the president of treating historic landmarks as branding opportunities.

The FAA said President Trump’s proposed 250-foot “triumphal arch” less than two miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport would likely pose no risks to air travel, but recommended red obstruction lights be added. https://t.co/qakUgd0ism — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2026

The Reflecting Pool itself may face bigger problems than online jokes.

Experts have warned about aging underground pipes beneath the National Mall. Those pipes remain vulnerable to failure. If the systems break down again, algae could return.

That outcome would undermine the expensive renovation. Former National Park Service officials have argued that the infrastructure remains the project’s weakest link.

For Leavitt, however, none of those debates were supposed to dominate the conversation.

The White House press secretary simply wanted to showcase a family evening. She also wanted to highlight one of Trump’s signature renovation projects. Instead, a single phrase or her not knowing what she was talking about transformed a celebratory post into the latest viral controversy.