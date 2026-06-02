‘Can’t Do Anything Right’: Trump Didn’t Listen, and Now He’s Paying the Price — Reflecting Pool Drama Explodes With New Setback That Could Shut It All Down

Donald Trump has spent months promising to restore Washington’s most iconic landmarks before America’s 250th birthday.

One of the monuments is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Officials say the project will restore the pool’s famous mirror-like appearance.

But critics say Trump is overlooking one lingering concern that could shut it all down.

Trump’s Reflecting Pool project faces criticism as experts warn the iconic landmark could again be covered in green algae if failing underground pipes are not replaced. ((Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/Pool/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Without a fix, the restored pool could quickly turn into a swampy eyesore — and a very public symbol of overpromising and underdelivering.

That real problem sits underground.

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Experts warn that aging pipes beneath the National Mall continue failing. If those pipes are not replaced, the filtration system could shut down again.

The result could leave Trump’s reflecting pool or lake, as he calls it, covered by algae and hidden beneath what officials described as a “layer of green murk,” according to The New York Times.

The warning follows weeks of controversy. Trump recently shared AI-generated images of himself and allies floating in the reflecting pool, confusing viewers and raising questions about who was left out.

The backlash came as renovation costs ballooned from $1.8 million to more than $13 million under a no-bid contract awarded to a Virginia company.

The administration awarded the work through a controversial no-bid contract to Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings.

MSN readers weighed in on the news about the pool.

“In other words, another Trump Project that failed because Mr. Impulsive thought he knew better than the experts, and didn’t see a need to consult anyone…..,” said one person.

Trump has defended the makeover from the start.

“The place was a disgusting place,” Trump said while discussing the landmark on May 8. He also claimed workers removed “11 or 12 truckloads of garbage” from the area.

The administration’s current plan focuses on cosmetic improvements. Crews are resealing concrete slabs. Workers are applying an “American flag blue” tinted coating.

Officials are also spending $1.7 million on an upgraded ozone treatment system designed to kill algae and bacteria.

🚨 President Trump just shared this stunning image on Truth Social:



The Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool glowing in deep American flag blue.



Trump is having the Reflecting Pool thoroughly cleaned, repaired, and restored so it will once again be a true thing of beauty —… pic.twitter.com/5H2hj9Yjwd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2026

The real issue: Beneath the pool sits a network of aging 12-inch pipes. Those pipes move roughly four million gallons of water through the treatment system every few days.

According to National Park Service records, the pipes frequently crack and leak because of unstable soil beneath the monument.

When the pipes fail, the filtration system shuts down. Water stops moving, algae spreads, and Trump’s costly renovation risks becoming another project gone wrong.

“Trump and his crew are short-term thinkers in everything they do. Every pool owner knows what happens when the water is stagnant,” one commenter noted.

Two others said, “He can’t do anything right!” and “It is not renovation. It is vandalizing.”

Former National Park Service officials have warned about the problem for years. One compared maintaining the pool with the current infrastructure to pouring water into a colander. The criticism intensified because the administration still has not replaced the thousands of feet of failing pipeline.

Officials say replacement work could begin later this year. Few details have been released.

“Given this unapproved no-bid fiasco, Trump should be paying for out of his own pocket. Yes, now is the appropriate time to replace the pipes,” another critic noted.

Questions have also emerged about the contractor.

Trump previously praised the company for work completed at one of his golf properties. That connection has fueled additional scrutiny.

“Not a very good pool contractor if he doesn’t know the ins and outs of water filtration systems required by law. The contractor is out for a quick buck!” another reader wrote.

The debate has become bigger than a reflecting pool.

Trump claimed the project cost just a few million dollars and took about a week to complete after crews spent two weeks cleaning the site.

He said workers removed 16 truckloads of garbage from the long-neglected pool he keep blaming Joe Biden and Obama’s administration for.

This week, Trump shared an AI image of the so-called “crap that Obama had in the reflecting pool.”

🚨 WTF?! President Trump just exposed that THIS FILTH is what Hussein Obama left in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool



Feces, algae, trash and FILTH



Democrats wanted to leave it there.



Trump was NOT interested in letting out capital city dilapidate! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MfLsHrbcuk — Roy Rogue (@rogue185263) May 31, 2026

“This would have been under construction for four years and cost all of that money,” Trump admitted on May 11.

“It would have been over $400 million with cost overruns, which of course are a normal a normal cost of building if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.”

Many Washington residents view the makeover as another example of Trump trying to reshape the city in his own image. Others argue he is treating historic landmarks like branding opportunities.

The project has also revived criticism of Trump’s management style. Experts warn the biggest problem remains unresolved.

If the underground pipes fail again, the filtration system could shut down, allowing algae to once again cover the landmark the renovation was supposed to save.