‘Always Foaming at the Mouth’: Karoline Leavitt Returns with a Panic-Soaked Warning That Sounded Less Like a Briefing, and More Like a Confession

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spent the past several weeks posting beach photos, family snapshots and updates from what she called a “blissful newborn bubble” following the birth of her daughter.

But if her first major television appearance after maternity leave was meant to signal a smooth return to public life, the message she delivered was anything but relaxed. Standing in defense of President Donald Trump’s political future, Leavitt painted a picture of looming chaos if Republicans lose control of Congress, warning that Democrats would abandon governing in favor of investigations and impeachment proceedings.

The appearance offered more than a glimpse of Leavitt’s return to the spotlight.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It also revealed a White House increasingly focused on the political risks ahead. While Leavitt argued that Trump needs continued Republican control of Capitol Hill to “recover” the economy, her comments came as inflation is climbing, consumer confidence is weakening, and some of the administration’s economic challenges have been tied to the war with Iran. Her remarks about impeachment also suggested the administration is paying close attention to Democratic hopes of making gains in the midterm elections.

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Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Karoline Leavitt about the upcoming elections, and she framed them as a referendum on whether voters will allow Trump to continue pursuing his agenda without congressional resistance.

“President Trump is recovering our economy from those detrimental days under President Biden. That’s why Republicans need to retain control of this city so that President Trump can continue to have the support he needs to continue to govern for two and a half years,” Leavitt said. “Otherwise Democrats are going to try to block and tackle. They’ll be focused on ridiculous, ludicrous impeachment hearings and crazy stuff that don’t serve the American public just like they did in his first term, when they were given the keys back to Capitol Hill. We can’t let it happen.”

The argument immediately drew scrutiny because the economic conditions Leavitt described are unfolding right now under Trump’s leadership.

Inflation rose to 3.8 percent in April, the highest level in nearly three years, while consumer confidence fell in May as Americans expressed growing concern about rising prices. Economists have linked much of the recent pressure to higher fuel costs stemming from the conflict with Iran and disruptions in energy markets.

Economic growth has also slowed. Gross domestic product expanded at an annualized rate of 1.6 percent in the first quarter, down from earlier estimates, reflecting weaker consumer spending and inventory investment. Although the labor market has remained relatively resilient, with payrolls growing by 115,000 jobs in April and unemployment holding at 4.3 percent, concerns about rising costs have increasingly overshadowed those gains, according to The Economist.

Leavitt’s criticism of Biden has also revived a familiar debate over inherited economic conditions. When Biden entered office in January 2021, the United States was still emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of jobs remained missing compared with pre-pandemic levels, supply chains were strained, and large portions of the economy were operating below normal capacity. Much of Biden’s early agenda centered on stabilizing that recovery.

Why is she always foaming at the mouth? — Mason (@masonisonx) June 23, 2026

The timing of Leavitt’s warning was notable because prominent Democrats are already discussing how they would use congressional power if voters hand them control of one or both chambers this fall.

One of the clearest signals came from Hawaii Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, who is widely expected to become the party’s next whip if Democrats regain the Senate majority.

“The quality of the nominees would immediately have to go up, because they’re not going to get people like Bill Pulte or RFK Jr. or Pete Hegseth through the United States Senate if the Democrats run that,” Schatz told CNN.

Schatz described a more aggressive approach to challenging Trump’s agenda while also suggesting Democrats would scrutinize future nominees far more closely.

“I think you find common ground where possible and you stand your ground when necessary,” he said. “When it comes to our core values, core American values, it’s going to be a fight.”

He also addressed impeachment, though his comments were more cautious than the scenario Leavitt described.

Schatz said Trump has done “a million impeachable things,” but called impeachment an “important tactical question.”

“If they moved an impeachment to the Senate, I think it’s very likely predictable how everyone would vote. But for that very reason, I think they should measure twice and cut once,” he said.

The political landscape has changed dramatically since Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021. Seven Republican senators voted to convict him following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Most of those lawmakers have since retired, left office, or been defeated, leaving only a handful of dissenting voices within the party.

Online, Leavitt’s comments triggered a wave of criticism from opponents who argued that Republicans are continuing to blame Biden for problems developing under Trump.

One social media user wrote, “18 months in and these clowns are STILL blaming Biden for their reckless mess. Unreal levels of delusion.”

Another mocked the administration’s political messaging, posting, “Leavitt is here to save the day and turn around the abysmal Gop popularity numbers!”

A third commenter directly challenged Leavitt’s economic argument, writing, “Stop it seriously stop with the lies . The economy in the usa is bad because of Trump. Biden left Trump a good economy and Trump destroy it.”