‘Something Seriously Wrong’: Trump’s Desperate Proof of Life Stunt Explodes in His Face as Fans Can Only Focus on One Shocking Thing

President Donald Trump was missing in action for several days following his Cabinet meeting on May 27.

The nearly 80-year-old’s schedule has been closed since he claimed to be in “excellent health” following his physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26.

The timing of his public exit had folks wondering whether he was as healthy as he pretends to be.

President Donald Trump tells tall tales while boasting about his Reflecting Pool renovations. Photo credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Trump finally made himself appear in the Oval Office on Wednesday. But his proof of life failed to ease concerns about his health.

The POTUS signed an executive order on June 3 and announced that his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington was nearly complete.

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The president shared the news on Truth Social ahead of the event.

“Excitingly, the final coat of protection will be completed on the Reflecting Pool that sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial, at 4 P.M., today,” he wrote.

Trump also did his best Pinocchio impression when he claimed the reflecting pool never worked before his renovations.

“The water will start flowing, shortly thereafter,” he claimed. “The walking paths outside of the Pool will, likewise, be cleaned, sandblasted, and finished soon. This will be the first time since the day it was built, 1922, that it has worked, and worked wonderfully, indeed! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Video of Trump boasting about his renovation of the reflecting pool, which he once claimed would be “waterproof,” also inaccurately stated that the pool would be longer than the tallest skyscraper in the world is tall.

The tallest skyscraper in the world is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is more than 2,700 feet tall.

Trump held up a graphic poster board during the announcement, which read, “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers” alongside a picture of the pool and the Sears Tower, the Empire State Building, and the One World Trade Center.

While the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is longer than the three buildings are tall, it is just over 2,000 feet long and is much shorter than the tallest building in the world.

Trump held the graphic aloft and tried to walk viewers through its details, but his delivery quickly drew attention.

He frequently mumbled, his words blending together as his voice dipped in and out.

He sounded unusually hoarse and fatigued, with several strained moments that made his attempt to appear enthusiastic less convincing.

“That’s your size compared to, so … those are among the tallest buildings in the world,” he said before listing the buildings.

Despite the graphic noting that the pool would be 2,030 feet, Trump said it would be 2,500 feet before ranting about it being very “special.”

But the graphic itself wasn’t what grabbed the most attention.

While many viewers fixated on what they believed were fresh bruises around Trump’s nose and noticeable puffiness beneath his eyes, it was the chart’s bizarre title that ultimately sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fans zoomed in on the title — “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers” — and the comment section erupted as viewers questioned who thought the comparison was a good idea.

“The fact that it matters to him is just so pathetic. What an absolute nonsense thing for a president running a country to care about.”

”Who thought this was a good idea?”

”Just think of the person who made the chart.”

”He does know this isn’t a swimming pool right?”

Reactions to Trump’s rambling prompted questions about his health. The former “Apprentice” star earned the nickname Dementia Don for his frequent outbursts, and his tall tales about his reflecting pool renovations did him no favors.

One X user minced no words in their response. “Confirming EVERY day he is the stupidest motherf—ker on the planet.”

Another user suggested that Trump was overcompensating for something he may be missing. “The Reflecting Pool is Trump’s phallic symbol and it makes me want to hurl.”

One user joked, “It’s like watching a 5-year-old most days.”

A final user asked, “Why is the President of the United States babbling on about such an unimportant subject?”

The price for Trump’s renovation ballooned from $1.8 million to $13.1 million, which the twice-impeached president has also referred to as a “reflecting lake.”

An additional X user offered a more dramatic take, suggesting more concerning is happening.

“There’s something seriously wrong with him, even for him. How much longer can we all ignore it? Someone else is obviously running our government, it certainly isn’t him,” they wrote.