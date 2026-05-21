‘What? So He Lied?’: Trump Makes Wild Claim About the Lincoln Reflecting Pool Before One Brutal Side-by-Side Has Viewers Saying His Numbers Don’t Add Up

President Donald Trump is ecstatic about the renovations at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool.

For weeks now, he’s been bragging nonstop, using nearly every appearance in front of a microphone to hype them up.

He did it again on Thursday when he invited reporters to the Oval Office to announce the rollback of Biden-era EPA regulations. Trump falsely claimed the rules on refrigerators and air conditioners drove up food prices, a claim critics quickly disputed.

However, it was something else the 79-year-old said that has folks saying he has no sense of accuracy.

Donald Trump gets roasted after making a false claim about the size of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (Photo by Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump spent much of the presser talking about the many renovations that have angered locals in Washington, D.C.

First, he claimed his recently approved 250-foot Triumphal Arch would be bigger than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

Then he moved on to his quest to fill the city with more water fountains and his $13.1 million Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation.

“My most exciting is the reflecting pool between the Washington Monument and the uh,” Trump paused as if he lost his train of thought.

“The The Washington Monument [and] Lincoln Memorial,” he continued before rambling. “It’s a, it’s 200 — 2,500 ft long by almost 200 feet wide. It’s a massive structure if you think of it.”

The former reality star went on to make a confident statement not based on facts.

“It’s taller than the tallest building in the world,” Trump alleged. “If you sat the building down, the tallest building in the world would not reach the end of it. It’s a very big thing. It hasn’t worked properly since it was built in 1922.”

He has repeatedly referred to the Reflecting Pool as a “reflecting lake” while bragging about his “beautiful” renovations.

But fans say he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about when it comes to measurement.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, completed in 1923, is just over 2,000 feet long. But the actual tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is more than 2,700 feet tall.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans quickly turned into detectives over the video of Trump lying.

“Trump is wrong here,” one person stated on X. “Sorry Donald. You come up short.”

Another wondered, “WHAT? he is wrong about something? so he lied??? how is that possible???”

Trump is wrong here.



The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is about 2,029 feet long, not “2,500 feet long.”



Also the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, is about 2,717 feet tall.



Sorry Donald. You come up short. https://t.co/bIItsozG1I pic.twitter.com/5SlZMJoWIl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 21, 2026

Users dragged Trump for his boasting, as well as his terrible math skills, after the video was shared online.

“Trump is doing Trump math,” wrote one user, suggesting no one understand how he comes to calcuations and stats.

Another added, “He’s never been good with math. I bet he told Melania he’s a solid 6 inches, which means probably two.”

no don.



no it's not.



even IF the Reflecting Pool

stood upright

it wouldn't be.



Burj Khalifa, Dubai – 2,717 ft

Reflecting Pool – 2,030 ft



2717>2030



this guy #trump

just makes shit up… pic.twitter.com/Br8RC2VQQZ — Valerie Martin 🍿🤓🍿 (@WILLDYE4U) May 21, 2026

Social media users then posted a side-by-side to show the visible difference between the two buildings. One person noted, “Even the numbers are rejecting the exaggeration.”

Yet eagle-eyed fans were stuck on a man standing behind Trump in a striped shirt. The president seemed started when he turned around and noticed the man’s huge stomach.

“Just look at Donald Trump’s face.. huge,” said one person. Another noted, “Dude is cuttin’ cloth with his belly button. Must be chilly in there!

“The camera operator knew exactly what they were doing,” said one person, noting that Trump’s head was at eye level with the man’s stomach.

As the jokes kept spreading online, Trump shifted attention back to himself during a White House tour of the ballroom construction site. He previously stated the Reflecting Pool, which he often calls a “lake,” would “be beautiful” and “waterproof.”

While discussing the upgrades, the current president repeated a disputed claim about his predecessors.

“President Obama, President Biden spent much more than $100 million on the reflecting lake,” Trump claimed. “Some people say $200 million.”

Reports placed the Obama-era renovation at around $35 million. Meanwhile, the Biden administration reportedly delayed another renovation after receiving a $100 million estimate for the project.

The moment only added to growing criticism that Trump has become increasingly obsessed with reshaping public perception around his legacy. Critics say he often inflates numbers, revisits old projects, and retells history in ways that blur the line between exaggeration and reality.