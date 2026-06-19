‘But Why?’: Karoline Leavitt Flaunts Post-Baby Body in New Photos — But Fans Just Can’t Look Away from One Awkward Detail About Her Husband

Karoline Leavitt took on the role of White House Press Secretary for the Donald Trump administration nearly two years ago.

Since then, critics have linked her transformed look, claiming she resembles what social media users dubbed the “Maga Makeover.”

Leavitt’s latest photos were intended to highlight her post-baby glow. She and her husband Nicholas Riccio, 61, welcomed their second child last month.

However, the conversation quickly veered in another direction after fans became distracted by the man standing beside her.

Karoline Leavitt’s latest postpartum post attracts more criticism against her older husband, Nicholas Riccio. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

In comparison to her younger photos on her Instagram, Leavitt’s lips and cheekbones appear to be fuller.

Even her eyebrows look noticeably darker in the last two years.

Many responses to these changes have been that the 28-year-old looks older than she is.

However, Leavitt’s recent appearance at the UFC Freedom Event made her husband the target of criticism.

‘Who Wrote This?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Family Visit to Trump’s Reflecting Pool Backfires After One Glaring Mix-Up Puts Her Husband in the Hot Seat

‘Still Can’t Unsee It’: Karoline Leavitt’s New Family Pics Go Viral for All the Wrong Reasons— as Fans Zoom In on the Details She Tried to Scrub Away

In the June 15 photos, Leavitt flaunted her postpartum figure in a red dress with a matching blazer.

The 28-year-old displayed a slimmer look after birth to their second child, Vivianne Riccio, in early May.

She posed sideways beside Riccio, who stared into the camera in a cream top, plaid blazer, and dark pants.

“Maam you had a baby like yesterday!!!” said one person in her comment section, stunned by her slimmed-down look.

Another said, “She’s hot, but why is she posing with her uncle like that?”

However, her 61-year-old husband’s presence attracted comments about their age gap.

“He looks like your dad… And that’s not the flex you think it is,” said one person.

Another person who wrote a similar jab said, “Grandad taking the granddaughter out for the night?”

Someone else simply questioned, “Your husband can’t take you to something fancy? Sad.

Leavitt addressed their age gap once on “The Megyn Kelly Show” last year in February.

The college graduate began sharing details on how she and Riccio met during her 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband and I was speaking,” Leavitt claimed.

Without filling in the blanks, she summed up the story with a quick statement. “We met, we were acquainted as friends and then we fell in love,” she explained.

When Kelly asked if there were any doubts because of their age gap, Leavitt confessed.

“Yes of course,” she started. “It’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible. He is my greatest supporter. He’s my best friend. He’s my rock.”

These harsh comments about her husband’s age are nothing new for the couple, who have been getting them since they’ve gotten married in January 2025. But for the most part they have ignored them, which has been even easier for Riccio to do, as he does not appear to have any social media accounts.

Anytime Leavitt posts photos of her and Riccio, they continuously receive comments about their age difference. But they continue to pay it all dust and focus on their family.

The year prior to getting married, they welcomed their son, Nicholas “Niko” Riccio, and now they have their daughter, Vivianne, who was born on May 1.