‘Grow Up and Shake It Off’: Trump Thought He Won Over a Hollywood Comic — Now It Looks Like He Got Played In His Own Home

Donald Trump often confuses closeness with loyalty — and loyalty with something permanent, even with people he might consider friends.

In his world, sharing a meal can seem like a show of solidarity, and a friendly tone can feel like firm allegiance. But in an instant, a private moment can turn into a punchline. What once seemed like a budding bromance between Trump and a well-known comedian has suddenly turned shaky — and as a result, someone is likely to get hurt or possibly lose their job.

President Donald Trump shows the world how pissed he was, writing a 500-plus-word response to Bill Maher and other comedians who bashed him and his administration. (Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Nearly a year after Trump hosted Bill Maher for dinner at the White House, Maher took the opportunity to criticize both the White House and his former dinner companion this week, resulting in headlines circulating online

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Valentine’s Day, the president seemingly responded, revisiting the April 2025 meeting with Maher, making it clear that any goodwill from their past encounter has now vanished.

“Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me… and I agreed,” Trump wrote.

He described the comedian as “extremely nervous” upon entering the Oval Office and said that within seconds Maher ordered a “Vodka Tonic,” allegedly telling him, “I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.”

While Trump said the dinner was “quick, easy,” he ultimately concluded it was “a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House.” He then labeled Maher a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT” and accused his show of reverting to “Very boring, ANTI TRUMP” commentary.

The post followed Maher’s recent remarks on his show about Trump’s claim that China would “terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.”

"I jokingly stated in a TRUTH that, “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.”



Reading the remark aloud on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” he asked, “Why would China destroy hockey?”

The moment drew thunderous laughter from his studio audience, clearly ticking the president off.

Trump’s 500-word response prompted many on X to weigh in. “WTF is wrong with the president? Seriously. This is BIZARRE,” one person wrote.

Another added, “What a snowflake!!! Did he REALLY think Bill Maher would just kiss his [butt] just because he had dinner with him??”

A third offered, “Time to grow up and shake it off. He’s a comedian. And he’s showed great grace in visiting with you and was very fair with his views on his visit. Give it a break.”

Others focused on Trump’s wording. “Trump referred to Maher as a ‘jerk’! I’m dead!” one user posted.

Another shared, “Blah, blah, blah… I don’t always agree with Bill Maher but he’s on the money when he says Trump is a whiny little b—ch. I think many of us are suffering from TFS – Trump Fatigue Syndrome.”

And one more commenter wrote, “This guy doesn’t miss a single late night show episode, does he. What a whiny.”

Maher has not issued a direct statement responding to Trump’s latest post, but he previously spoke about the dinner on CNN in detail.

After the White House visit, he described the president as “gracious and measured” and said Trump was “much more self-aware than he lets on in public.” At the same time, Maher made clear the meeting would not alter his role.

“I still don’t have a good feeling about the Trump administration,” he said, adding that he would “be critical about a lot of what he’s doing.”

Maher is not the first late-night figure to draw Trump’s ire.

During his final Grammy hosting appearance, Trevor Noah delivered several jokes about the president, prompting Trump to call the ceremony “the WORST” and “virtually unwatchable!”

He compared Noah to Jimmy Kimmel and warned of possible legal action. Fallon and Colbert have received similar rebukes over the years, reinforcing a familiar sequence: satire on stage followed by response online.

In a political environment where access can be temporary and satire rarely softened, the line between dinner guest and public target remains thin, and once it’s crossed it adds another name to Trump’s political hit list.