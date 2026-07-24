‘Someone on His Staff Hates Him’: Trump Lashes Out In Live Meltdown, Claims His Own Team Set Him Up to Look Weak Before the World

Donald Trump blamed the people he hired behind the scenes after suffering a meltdown in front of the cameras.

The president insisted someone on his team had failed him once again, but viewers weren’t convinced.

Instead, individuals questioned who—or what—was really responsible for the humiliating mishap that some suspect was deliberate.

President Donald Trump turned on his staff during a live meltdown about a humiliating mishap on stage. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump dropped in on a coalition event at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters on July 23.

The president made clear he wasn’t originally scheduled to speak. Yet, that didn’t stop him from expecting his stage accommodations to match his frame.

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In a moment of public humiliation, he flopped down in the chair before complaining about having the ‘lowest seat” ever.

“And they said, ‘Could you come over and run over and say a few things?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, I will.’ And they gave me the lowest seat I’ve ever seen,” Trump joked.

He then singled out Energy Secretary Chris Wright, adding that his team placed him in the little chair deliberately.

“You know, they said that they do that on purpose,” Trump noted. “I don’t think it was Chris that did it. I’m just trying to compare. Chris wouldn’t do that, but it happens.”

President Trump makes a joke about the lowest seat he’s ever sat in- they do this on purpose 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mv5c80Xiki — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 23, 2026

Naturally, X users had thoughts about Trump’s low seat and his snide remark.

“President Trump makes a joke about the lowest seat he’s ever sat in- [meaning] they do this on purpose,” one user wrote. Someone else joked, “That’s because they are making fun of you.” Another person said, “Someone” on his staff hates him?! I assure you the number is awfully close to 100%, excluding Natalie Harp, of course.”

Some argued that the chair’s height could be adjusted with a built-in lever. One commenter noted, “Well adjust it then. Do you not know how? There is a YouTube video I’m sure.

The moment came as Trump promoted his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, backed by 23 Republican governors. The White House says the March initiative aims to curb AI-related utility costs and has attracted nearly 200 stakeholders.

According to USA Today, the pledge has now drawn nearly 200 stakeholders, including major utility companies and public power authorities.

But the seat saga isn’t a new phenomenon for the president.

Back in May 2026, Trump joined with Chinese President Xi Jinping inside Zhongnanhai Garden, Beijing’s restricted political headquarters.

Eagle-eyed viewers zeroed in on what looked like a noticeably thinner cushion on Trump’s chair compared to Xi’s. Many noticed Trump’s chair also sat lower, fueling speculation that China intentionally made him look smaller.

Meanwhile, others blamed Trump’s posture or weight, arguing both leaders had the same chair. The online debate quickly overshadowed discussion of the summit itself, including talks on Taiwan, trade, and Iran.

The recent chair controversy also arrives just days after Trump stumbled through a primetime address. He appeared to lose his place on the teleprompter multiple times.

Amid a the White House East Room discussion about China and the 2020 election, Trump seemingly short-circuited on camera.

“They did not… not want… and they just didn’t want it. They fought like hell not to have it. Donald Trump to win,” he rambled, before adding, “and for good reason.”

It’s not the first time Trump has publicly blamed outside forces for his teleprompter troubles.

During his September 2025 address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump accused the organization of sabotage.

A brief malfunction disrupted his remarks — though U.N. officials maintained his own staff operated the device, not the U.N.

Whether it’s a chair or a screen, the pattern is clear: when something goes sideways, Trump’s instinct is the same — somebody did it on purpose.