‘Torched’: Trump Did a 1 A.M. Happy Dance Over Colbert’s Last Show, What Colbert Buried in the Final 90 Seconds Will Trigger a Meltdown in 3… 2…

Stephen Colbert has officially wrapped “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after President Donald Trump’s pals took over Paramount, the parent company of CBS.

The late-night talk show host went out with a bang after teaming up with Trump’s critics to roast him one last time.

Stephen Colbert gives Bruce Springsteen a platform to torch Donald Trump after the president got his talk show canceled (allegedly). (Photos: by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images; YouTube/”The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert”)

Trump was asked about Colbert ahead of the final episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that aired on May 21.

When asked if he had a comment, he told reporters, “I’ll have a message at a later date.”

‘He Looks Worse Than Bruce’: Trump Tries to Humiliate Bruce Springsteen with Unreal Post as Fans Torch Him With Real Images That Left Him Exposed

‘Never Liked Him‘: MAGA Erupts, Donald Trump Hits Back, After Bruce Springsteen Slams Trump on British Stage

With nothing to lose following the show’s last episode, Trump crawled out of bed like he won and to do his happy dance.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person,” Trump wrote around 1:52 a.m.

He continued, “You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

Colbert was on the receiving end of his own “Colbert Questionert” segment during Thursday’s episode, where celebrity guests flipped the bit back on him.

Tiffany Haddish, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Martha Stewart and moderator John Dickerson were among the recognizable faces in the May 21 episode.

Comedic actor Jim Gaffigan delivered a poignant message from a person Trump recently targeted in his social media rants, Pope Leo XIV.

He said, “This is a message from Pope Leo. I received it earlier. This is quote unquote what he sent,” before revealing the alleged note said, ‘F—k Trump.”

Gaffigan joked about the Pope’s Chicago roots, suggesting, “He could have said that.”

“He could,” Colbert agreed before suggesting a Trump insult sounds better in another language.

“Here’s the thing is that sounds crude, but it sounds much better in Latin. It does,” he added.

The final guest, another vocal Trump critic, Robert De Niro, joined to ask Colbert, “What number were you thinking of?”

Colbert explained the game included a hidden clue and revealed only to people had ever guessed correctly. Ethan Hawke answered “three,” which was the exact number Colbert had in mind. But the joke was tied to Trump and the remaining Epstein files that have not been released.

“Ok. Because I thought it would have been two million point five, or two and a half million. That’s the number of Epstein files Trump still hasn’t released,” added De Niro.

Other jokes include digs at Trump’s ballroom renovations, his family and the Trump phone, which arrived after a nine-month delay.

“The only Trump item more disappointing after a nine-month wait was Eric,” added Colbert. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. unveiled their dad’s plan for the so-called T1 phone last year.

The Trump phone has finally arrived after a 9-month delay. The only Trump item more disappointing after a nine-month wait was Eric. 🤣



Stephen Colbert. pic.twitter.com/kA9EIhykvH — James Tate (@JamesTate121) May 21, 2026

After his show was first canceled last July, allegedly by the wayward president, he took to Truth Social to gloat.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” Trump wrote. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

In the final 90 seconds, Colbert describe his life in five words, “My family, my friends, fun,” as response that may force Trump to have a meltdown because he doesn’t have many friends.

“Did you see that latest Colbert?” said one person who laughed at Colbert’s jokes.

“He totally owned Trump. The orange man is surely quaking in his boots after being mocked for the thousandth time by Colbert. He even brought another celebrity who also said Trump sucks. HA, the Magats are cooked, fellas.” Another wrote, “Torched.”

Thursday’s final episode of ‘The Late Show’ capped off a week of celebrities openly roasting Trump, but Wednesday night may have delivered the sharpest blows.

Bruce Springsteen appeared on the show and immediately backed Colbert with a brutal swipe at the president.

“You are the first guy in America who’s lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke,” Springsteen told Colbert before performing.

The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer also blasted billionaire Larry Ellison, who helped finance the $8-billion takeover, and his son David Ellison, calling them “small-minded people.”

Springsteen went on to perform his song “Streets of Minneapolis,” the anti-Trump song written after ICE agents murdered Renée Good and Alex Pretti in the city during immigration raids earlier this year.

“Great song, great man and deserved diss of Trump and the owners of CBS,” wrote one.

Hours before Colbert’s final show, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, indirectly encouraged him to continue his political jokes.

On Instagram, he posted, “For more than a decade, Stephen @Colbert has been one of the top voices of late night — making us laugh and, even more importantly, reminding us who we are and what America stands for.”

Obama continued, “Michelle and I enjoyed being Stephen’s guests — even when the games were rigged — and we’re grateful to call him a friend.”

Now, as Colbert closes out his final week on late night television, critics debate who gets the last laugh.