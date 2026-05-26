‘Some Balls of Steel’: Donald Trump Thought He Finally Destroyed a Political Enemy, Then He Came Back Swinging with a Grenade Trump Never Saw Coming

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the few Republicans willing to openly challenge President Donald Trump, suddenly looks like a politician who’ll refuse to go quietly after getting crushed in one of the nastiest and most expensive primaries in modern congressional history.

Last week, Massie’s defiance appeared to cost him everything when Trump backed a revenge effort to drive him out of office. But just days after losing a race flooded with outside money, Massie made a move that immediately sent MAGA Republicans scrambling for answers about his political future.

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 1, 2026. Trump is going to Florida to speak at an event at The Villages and to attend the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches dinner. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)



Massie quietly filed new federal paperwork for 2028, opening the door not only to another House campaign, but potentially something much bigger.

The filing has now fueled growing speculation that Massie may be positioning himself for a long-shot presidential run or at least trying to remain a disruptive force inside a Republican Party increasingly dominated by loyalty tests and succession battles around Trump.

Massie himself added to the intrigue by leaving his options open in a statement Monday, saying: “I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race. This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office. I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run.”

I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race.



This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office.



I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run. pic.twitter.com/heHxDnu31o — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) May 25, 2026

The move came less than a week after Massie lost a bruising primary fight against former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, a Trump-backed challenger who became the latest beneficiary of the president’s ongoing effort to purge Republicans seen as disloyal.

Trump spent months attacking Massie publicly after the Kentucky congressman broke with him on several high-profile issues, including the war against Iran. Massie also helped lead congressional pressure demanding the full release of the Epstein files, another issue that put him at odds with Trump.

Thomas Massie says he will publicly read the names of the Epstein clients before his time in Congress comes to an end.



Massie says there will be no high-level arrests as long as Todd Blanche and Kash Patel work for the United States government.



Massie says Melania Trump knows… pic.twitter.com/3XiYSLUcfE — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 24, 2026

The race for Massie’s House seat shattered spending records, with more than $32 million poured into the contest.

Pro-Israel groups heavily funded the effort to remove Massie — the congressman opened his concession speech by saying “I would have come out sooner, but it took a while to find Ed Galrein in Tel Aviv” — after he had long been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Israel in Congress, according to Politico.

Even after the primary defeat, Massie has continued escalating his rhetoric over the Epstein controversy. He recently declared that he intends to publicly read the names of Epstein clients before leaving Congress and claimed there would be no high-level arrests as long as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel work for the government.

Massie also alleged that “Todd Blanche is violating the law” and claimed Melania Trump knows Epstein “did not act alone.”

The sudden 2028 filing immediately triggered a wave of reactions online, with some supporters portraying Massie as a potential anti-establishment alternative in a future Republican race.

One X user wrote: “Thomas Massie has 7 months to light a fire in America and show us some balls of steel, the kind we’re gonna need from our 2028 dark horse presidential bid. I hope he proves Fuentes wrong! But if retiring & relaxing on the farm is a better path, no judgment tbh – I get it.”

Others reacted with alarm over the increasingly hostile political environment.

“I don’t think he can afford the security detail necessary for him to stay alive between now and then,” another wrote. One more added: “Let’s hope that he doesn’t end up like Charlie Kirk.”

Critics dismissed the idea of a Massie presidential bid altogether, arguing he would struggle to compete against higher-profile Republicans.

“He’s not even going to win. He’s no match against powerhouses like Vance or Rubio. If anyone has actually seen the decay of KY04, you would not want him as president,” one post read.

Another wrote: “How about you just take a seat and bow out? You served. Move on. This is the problem. You peoples get so drunk on power you never want to let go of it. Just stop. You’re a smart man. Live in the private sector. Check your ego.”

Massie’s filing landed at the same moment the Republican Party’s unofficial audition process for 2028 has already started playing out.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have both spent recent weeks drawing attention as possible Trump successors. The White House briefing room has increasingly become an informal showcase for those hoping to emerge as the next face of MAGA.

Vance recently took over a briefing while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is on maternity leave, defending Trump’s handling of the Iran war and fielding questions on issues ranging from Jan. 6 prosecutions to rising gas prices.

At one point, Vance joked about the chaotic atmosphere inside the briefing room, saying: “Marco’s right, this really is chaos.”

Trump later praised both men after reporters asked which of their performances he liked.

“I think they both did great,” Trump said. “Both very good men.”

The president has continued publicly teasing possible successors while refusing to offer a clear endorsement. During a recent Rose Garden dinner, Trump openly polled guests about Vance and Rubio.

“Who likes JD Vance?” Trump asked. “Who likes Marco Rubio?”

Behind the scenes, tensions inside the administration appear to be growing over the Iran conflict.

A recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Vance has become increasingly isolated after the sudden departure of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who reportedly shared his skepticism about deeper U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

“JD Vance, now the lone dove in Donald Trump’s cabinet after Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation, has been left more isolated than ever and is even considering abandoning a run for the presidency in 2028,” the outlet reported it was told by sources it did not name.

The report also described Rubio’s influence inside the White House as growing rapidly, with one insider claiming: “Rubio has more mojo than Vance. The President listens to him. Vance is out of step and has been for a long time.”