‘He Looks Worse Than Bruce’: Trump Tries to Humiliate Bruce Springsteen with Unreal Post as Fans Torch Him With Real Images That Left Him Exposed

As if he doesn’t have more important matters to handle, Donald Trump took another opportunity to humiliate a former friend turned foe who has repeatedly used their globals stages to put him on blast.

A week after legendary musician and longtime critic of Trump, Bruce Springsteen, called out the president and his team of advisers, Trump has now fired back with a jab—only for fans to flip it on him with memes that didn’t paint a flattering picture.

President Donald Trump continues to be a target of rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen’s anti-authoritarian message. (Photos: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

‘Never Liked Him‘: MAGA Erupts, Donald Trump Hits Back, After Bruce Springsteen Slams Trump on British Stage

Springsteen, 76, has been one of the most outspoken celebrities against Trump, 79, for years. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and the former “The Apprentice” reality television host have repeatedly traded jabs in their decade-long war of words.

On April 7 in Inglewood, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band took the stage at the Kia Forum, where the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer paused to pray for U.S. troops before framing the night as a stand for democracy and the Constitution—then turned his focus to blasting Trump and his advisers without holding back.

Springsteen declared, “The America that I love, the America I wrote about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration.”

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Bruce Springsteen slammed Donald Trump during the opening night of the Los Angeles leg of his tour.



Bruce Springsteen delivered these remarks while performing live.



Bruce Springsteen:



"The America I've wrote about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope… pic.twitter.com/Vnk1W3Ndvq — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 8, 2026

Upon hearing that emphatic critique of Trump, the audience broke out in cheers and applause. Springsteen closed his speech by asking the world to choose peace over war as the E Street Band broke into a live cover of the song “War.”

On April 12, Trump fired back using an old recycled joke and tactic, sharing a doctored photo of Springsteen with the caption, “Bruce Springsteen prior to plastic surgery???”

The image showed the rockstar with rotten teeth and red spots on his face.

“Trump thinks he’s being villainous in publicizing his editing of Springsteen’s picture. But that just shows the evil in Trump’s mind!” said one X user.

“What a douche, doesn’t Trump have a war to win?” said another, prompting support to pull up the original photo that shows Springsteen with clearer skin, as well as real images of Trump that were unflattering to say the least.

“He looks worse than Bruce Springsteen,” blasted one observer over slow-mo footage of Trump walking around with a crew of men as security.

He looks worse than Bruce Springsteen 🤣🤣🤣😂 — Silv #SBOUT (@Andysilve1) April 12, 2026

Still, the public enjoys anyone going toe-to-toe with Trump, who often faces no repercussions for his words and actions, whether true or false. A fan of the “Born to Run” singer said, “Looks like Trump may have finally met his match. A fearless white man with patriotic cred who won’t back down from him. Go, Boss!” exclaimed.

Hate it or love it, Springsteen has been extremely open about his political views, especially when it comes to the Republican Party’s far-right agenda under the second Trump presidency.

Trump has also been very aggressive in his remarks about Springsteen. In 2025, the New York City native smeared the rocker in a Truth Social post as “highly overrated” and referred to him as a “pushy, obnoxious jerk” for backing Biden in 2020.

That unvarnished vitriol directed at Springsteen continued in recent weeks. On April 6, Trump again used Truth Social to rail at the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, an honor The Boss received from President Barack Obama in 2016.

“Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote.

BREAKING: Bruce Springsteen just announced that his band will be doing a tour in effort to fight back against Donald Trump's authoritarian overreach. The Boss is back! pic.twitter.com/0aWmLPgjN9 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) March 25, 2026

Back in March, Springsteen announced the Land of Hope and Dreams tour with an anti-authoritarian message, which was widely interpreted as a shady clapback at the president.

Springsteen’s feud with the MAGA chief has included many chapters since the 2016 presidential election that ended with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton suffering a loss to Trump.

Fast-forward to 2020, and The Boss narrated a campaign ad for Democrat Joe Biden in support of his successful bid to unseat Trump, who was then an incumbent presidential candidate.

Springsteen made it a trifecta by officially endorsing then-Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024, again putting him at political odds with Trump, the eventual winner of the race.

Plus, Springsteen’s anti-ICE protest song “Streets of Minneapolis” dropped in 2026. The track was a response to the highly-publicized killings of American citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration agents that Trump sent to Minneapolis to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the city.

Springsteen’s latest callout of Trump will likely further fuel their ongoing bitter back-and-forth that has played out at live shows, in interviews, and on social media. The two septuagenarian billionaires, and their respective fan bases, do not appear to be afraid to continuously throw jabs at each other over their opposing views on the state of the nation.