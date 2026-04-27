‘The Nerve’: Melania Grabs Her Phone, Goes Nuclear on Social Media and Leaves Trump Spinning — But Fans Point Out the One Thing She Forgot to Consider

First lady Melania Trump is not playing any games, and she’s not taking any prisoners. But she has everyone confused.

After going behind her husband’s back with an unplanned statement to distance herself from his scandalous friendships, Melania grabbed her phone and went nuclear.

In another blindside moment, she failed to inform President Donald Trump or her advisors about her latest extended rant. She targeted people blasting her and her son.

After nearly two years of headlines, punchlines, and jokes about her and Donald Trump, she said, “Enough is enough.”

First lady Melania Trump demands that action be taken against late-night talk show hosts blasting her and President Donald Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Wants Him to Feel Pain’: Melania Finally SNAPS — The ONE Moment That Proves Her Marriage to Trump Is Hanging By a Thread, and She’s Done Pretending

Following the aftermath of the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Melania is fed up with the discourse online.

Days before the dinner, Jimmy Kimmel had fun staging his own version on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The comedian called Trump a “delicate snowflake” for skipping the comedian roast that normally a tradition.

He didn’t stop there. Kimmel shared a parody of Kid Rock’s criticized halftime show while joking that Melania Trump could soon be a “widow.”

“And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel quipped to laughs from the audience.

However, the response from Trump’s MAGA base was far more bitter.

Hey @jimmykimmel, what is funny about this?



Joking is one thing, but wishing death on the President by telling Melania “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow”?



That’s not comedy, that’s dangerous rhetoric.



We’re better than this.



pic.twitter.com/LDzuWydePD — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) April 26, 2026

Right-wing critics singled out Kimmel after Trump backed Melania’s declaration to have him at the unemployment line.

Trump and Melania were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during a security scare. The non-fatal shooting took place inside the Washington Hilton hotel, two days after the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” skit.

Melania went from scared to raging online like her husband as she accused Kimmel of crossing the line rhetorically. She demanded that he be canceled and removed from his role.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” Melania wrote on Twitter.

She continued, “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Melania then aimed her frustration directly at the Walt Disney Company-owned network by writing, “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Once his MAGA online army connected the dots, they took issue with Kimmel joking about the president possibly dying.

“Hey @jimmykimmel, what is funny about this? Joking is one thing, but wishing death on the President by telling Melania, ‘Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow?’ That’s not comedy, that’s dangerous rhetoric. We’re better than this,” tweeted conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David.

Melania has long defended Trump as he targets the media, Republicans, and anyone he sees as a threat. Critics say she should look in the mirror. “Melania wants Jimmy Kimmel fired. (imagine the nerve),” said one person on X.

“Have you seen your husband’s tweets?” another sarcastically wrote in the replies. A third commenter advised, “Start with your husband.”

One Trump detractor posted, “Your meal ticket is one of the single most divisive public figures in the history of the world. If you want to improve the public discourse, you should walk across the hall into his bedroom and start with him. Also, are you threatening a private citizen’s job because you don’t like something he said?”

One MAGA supporter came after Kimmel on X. He expressed, “Joking is one thing, but wishing death on the President by telling Melania … That’s not comedy, that’s dangerous rhetoric. We’re better than this.”

Replies pointed to a glaring irony: the same kind of attacks Melania criticized are the ones Trump routinely fires at opponents, the media, and anyone who crosses him.

“TRUMP POSTS HE’S HAPPY WHEN ANYONE DIES WHO OPPOSED HIM!!!! FFFFFing HYPOCRITES!!!” noted one person.

Another replied, “Trump threatened to wipe out an entire civilization. Your outrage was… where?” The comment referred to Trump’s declaration about the U.S.-Iran conflict earlier this month.

Unsurprisingly, Trump also voiced his thoughts on what Kimmel had to say about Melania. In a lengthy Truth Social message hours after the first lady’s tweet, he said Kimmel “is in no way funny.”

He blasted the comedian for sharing a “fake video of the First Lady, Melania and our son Barron.”

Trump said his family would “never” sit in Kimmel’s studio. But his daughter Ivanka already did during an infamous interview on the show in 2007.

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Trump failed to realize Kimmel’s footage was pulled from the State of the Union address, where Melania and Barron sat together.

Barron Trump and Melania Trump at the SOTU.

Do they look alike? pic.twitter.com/RfVSWv4gOW — BWT (@BWTLRK) March 4, 2026

Karoline Leavitt also seized on the moment to denounce Kimmel’s monologue while speaking to reporters on April 27.

“Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her husband?” Leavitt asked. “Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her husband?”

Trump and his MAGA allies continue pushing to get Kimmel off the air. Meanwhile, the tension at home hasn’t faded.

Melania turned 56 on Sunday, but the only public acknowledgment came from a White House post. Trump tried to smooth things over during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired the same day, by talking to her through cameras.

“We got back at the White House around midnight, and I said, ‘Happy birthday, darling,'” he noted. “Happy birthday, Melania.” For critics, it landed less like a celebration and more like an afterthought.