‘His Cankles’: Trump Is Publicly Humiliated in a Jaw-Dropping Oval Office Scene as Simone Biles Is Dragged Into the Mess

Weeks ago, the internet briefly froze when Elon Musk’s Grok tool generated a photo showing President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance walking outside the White House in bikinis. Somehow, this new image has managed to outdo even that.

The uptick in viral unexplainable videos online continues to rise, and all that most people can do is log off or laugh with everyone else. Social media users are currently stunned by what might be one of the most ridiculous Oval Office photo ops imaginable — but is it real?

A viral image showing Donald Trump in a gymnastics uniform alongside Simone Biles has fans zooming in and pointing out all the details that felt very wrong. (Photos by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images; Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)



‘Go Out Blazing Joe’: Fans Race to Simone Biles’ Defense After MAGA Supporters Trash Her for Telling Joe Biden to ‘Stand Up’ and Make Something ‘Shake’ Before Donald Trump Takes Office

Simone Biles found herself awkwardly folded into the latest viral image series, starring Trump and poking fun at his obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize, which he never rightfully won but was accepted from the real winner, Venezuelan leader, María Corina Machado, after he spent months campaigning for the honor.

One of the most shared images shows Trump standing in front of the Resolute Desk wearing a red, white, and blue gymnastics leotard styled like those worn by the U.S. women’s Olympic team. Instead of awarding medals, he appears to be receiving one from the gold tier of the podium, bending forward bare-legged in a scene that feels intentionally uncomfortable.

mess after she appears to step forward to present a gold medal to him — a routine moment for the Olympian who owns seven medals, and an irony-laced scene for the man standing opposite her.

Biles is seen in the frame wearing a Team USA tracksuit — the kind gymnasts actually wear when being presented their medals — positioned as if she were placing a medal around Trump’s neck.

Given Biles’ long-standing and very public criticism of Trump, many viewers immediately called foul.

The satirical AI-generated meme series didn’t stop there. Some of the other images showed Trump receiving the “best pig in show” award at the Iowa State Fair.

One of the more absurd creations featured Jabba the Hutt presenting Trump with Hans Solo frozen in carbonite, leaning fully into pop culture chaos.

Threads users quickly joined the joke, as one person wrote, “OMG haha.”

“I think this is fake. His ankles are MUCH bigger than that,” another noted, referencing a long-running online fixation with Trump’s legs.

Another added, “No cankles. Must be AI,” as one more wrote, “Obvious AI… the legs aren’t swollen enough!”

One skeptical user wrote, “Simone would never. She doesn’t play.”

Someone else piled on, “Trump in a leotard is something I never want to see again!”

The mockery lands harder because Trump has openly embraced artificial intelligence when it flatters him or reinforces his image. He has praised AI-generated visuals and digital tools when they place him in heroic, commanding, or exaggeratedly powerful scenarios. But this meme did the opposite, stripping away control and putting the commander-in-chief in a pose designed for ridicule, not dominance.

It’s the kind of AI use that supporters cheer when it boosts him, but critics suspect would irritate him when it turns him into the punchline.

Biles’ presence sharpened that edge. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has been outspoken about her disdain for Trump and has taken heat for it. After the 2024 election, she publicly urged Joe Biden to act decisively in his final months after former Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Trump, as MAGA supporters accused her of being too vocal.

Many commenters read the image as a visual metaphor for a familiar criticism: Trump collecting praise and recognition without earning it.

As of now, neither Trump nor Biles has publicly responded to the viral image. Online, though, the verdict is already in. When AI puts Trump in control, he loves it. When it bends him forward in a leotard and hands him a medal he didn’t earn, the internet considers that fair game and laughs accordingly.