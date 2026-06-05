‘Trump is BIG Mad’: Trump’s Birthday Bash Is Collapsing In Real Time — But This Latest Gut Punch Is Going To Send Him Over The Edge

Donald Trump’s has spent months preparing what may be the most extravagant birthday celebration of his political career.

The 79-year-old commander in chief has overseen a series of high-profile projects and events leading up to June 14, from major construction efforts to star-studded entertainment plans designed to draw national attention.

But this year carries significance far beyond Trump’s personal milestone.

Donald Trump struggles to board Air Force One before needing assistance when he reaches the top. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The celebration arrives as the nation begins marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, creating a rare moment where one president’s birthday, a major patriotic holiday, and a historic national milestone all converge at the same time.

But what could possibly overshadow turning 80?

Days ahead of the milestone, workers at the Kennedy Center have a new mission rather than fighting to get their jobs back after layoffs.

Now they are being asked to remove something Trump spent months fighting to put on display — his name.

The timing could not be more symbolic, or more fitting.

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The setback comes after a year in which Trump began his plan to reshape boards and attach himself to traditions that predate his presidency.

Critics accused him of treating public institutions like the Kennedy Center as birthday gifts to himself.

Now that effort is beginning to unravel right before his birthday.

Kennedy Center staff members have been instructed to comply with a court order to rid the building of anything Trump.

An internal memo obtained by The Washington Post states that Trump’s name must be removed from signs, brochures, websites, letterhead, email signatures, and other official materials.

This comes after a federal judge ruled the board lacked authority to rename the institution after him. The deadline arrives just two days before Trump’s June 14 birthday.

The ruling marks a major setback for Trump’s effort to reshape the nation’s premier performing arts center.

His takeover began shortly after returning to office in early 2025. Trump removed board members and replaced them with political allies.

Those allies later elected him chairman, leading to a series of layoffs.

By December 2025, the board voted to rename the institution the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Within hours, the website reflected the change. By the following morning, Trump’s name appeared on the building itself.

The speed raised immediate questions.

Trump publicly claimed the move to add his name to the building’s frontage surprised him.

Yet court filings later revealed that the signage appeared so quickly that preparations seemed to have been made before the vote occured.

Q: What's your reaction to the Kennedy Center being renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center?



TRUMP: I was honored by it. The board is most distinguished people in the country. I was surprised by it. I was honored by it. We saved the building. pic.twitter.com/uGaXgRcrHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

Critics seized on that detail as evidence that the outcome had been planned all along.

The controversy stretched far beyond a name.

Several members of the Kennedy family, except Robert F. Kennedy, condemned Trump’s Kennedy Center rebrand.

Artists publicly criticized the institution’s new direction. Several performers distanced themselves from the center altogether.

The backlash only intensified.

Trump’s leadership also became tied to a controversial renovation proposal estimated at $257 million.

His plan called for a two-year shutdown to allow time for major repairs.

Former curator Josef Palermo later claimed conditions inside the institution had deteriorated under new leadership.

He described widespread dysfunction and questioned fundraising efforts connected to Trump’s presence.

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, and ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, eventually challenged the moves in court.

Beatty argued that trustees lacked authority to rename a congressionally established memorial. Last week, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper agreed.

After hearing the news about Trump’s removal, she ran to Twitter to celebrate.

“Trump is BIG mad that the court sided with democracy,” she wrote.

Trump is BIG mad that the court sided with democracy. pic.twitter.com/JwWqnQ79iZ — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) June 4, 2026

The judge noted Congress‘ clear decision to establish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 1964.

According to Judge Cooper, only Congress has authority to alter that designation.

Therefore, Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center has to go.

News of the decision quickly spread across Threads. Many users viewed the ruling as poetic justice.

“WOO HOO!!! Then we can all watch him cry…. Just a lil bit more!!! Warms my heart,” one person wrote.

Another mocked some of the center’s controversial changes. “Awww, does that mean we don’t get the marble armrests any more?” the person joked.

Some wanted broader action. “Remove him from everything. REMOVE HIM and HIS NAME from our White House!” one user posted.

Another hoped cameras would capture the moment, begging, “PLEASE have a live newsfeed so we can all celebrate.”

One final commenter delivered perhaps the harshest response: “i still think the old fart himself should be made to remove it himself … with his own small discoloured bare hands!!”

Trump allies are reportedly considering an appeal. For now, however, workers are preparing to erase the name that appeared almost overnight.

And just days before his birthday, critics say the president is receiving a present he never wanted.