‘We’ve Got to Stop This’: Maria Shriver, Kennedys Erupt After Trump Shuts Down the Kennedy Center—and His New Insult Only Escalates the Fallout

Donald Trump can’t bully the relatives of John F. Kennedy into supporting his takeover of the slain president’s Washington, D.C., memorial.

Family members have spoken out with blistering messages in response to the impending two-year shutdown of the performing arts center, which 47 is sure to take personally.

Maria Shriver, niece of John F. Kennedy, and Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, are furious after Trump’s announcement. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump renamed the venue “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” in December, months after he overhauled the board and installed himself as chairman. During a White House press meeting on Feb. 2, he shared plans for an estimated $200 million renovation.

“I’m not ripping it down. I’ll be using the steel. So, we’re using the structure. We’re using some of the marble, and some of the marble comes down, but when it’s opened, it’ll be brand new and really beautiful. It’ll be at the highest level,” he told reporters gathered in the Oval Office.

“The Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding” project is expected to begin after its July 4 closure. Trump claims his vision will turn the center into “a new and spectacular Entertainment Complex.”

However, since adding his name in gold signage, ticket sales and bookings have plummeted. Productions like the “Hamilton” musical, the Washington National Opera, “Wicked” musical composer Stephen Schwartz, and 20 others. The abysmal decline of the venue is not lost on the Kennedy family.

Maria Shriver, JFK’s niece, mocked the Republican by translating his message as yet another move to distort reality.

“Entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change, no one wants to perform there any longer. I’ve determined that due to this change in schedule, it’s best for me to close this center down and rebuild a new center that will bear my name, which will surely get everybody to stop talking about the fact that everybody’s canceling… right?”

A fan responded, “I think Maria Shriver has hit the nail on the head here.” An X user tweeted, “He never looks inward. He never accepts failure or blame for anything. Sad.” Another person said, “We’ve got to stop this. This cannot be done!! The entire Kennedy family needs to come together and go to Congress. My god this manchild cannot be allowed to destroy every thing good and sacred.”

Jack Schlossberg, President Kennedy’s grandson, reaffirmed that the hijacking of the memorial would not erase his grandfather’s legacy.

The New York congressional hopeful tweeted, “Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself. He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK. But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for.”

The Kennedy Center Arts Workers United States that they have not received an official notice about the pause in operations, despite Trump revealing the center’s shutdown to the public. The union expects employees to be paid and for work protections to be honored if the venue’s board approves the planned renovations.

Just days after this announcement, Trump took aim at the Kennedy family while praising Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a White House event. As he unveiled TrumpRx, Trump singled out the health secretary as the lone exception, declaring, “Who would’ve thought a Kennedy—we love a Kennedy—[in] the Republican Party,” a line many read as a not-so-subtle insult at the rest of the family.

The remark came as Trump doubled down on his plan to close the venue on July 4, framing the shutdown as part of a sweeping rebuild that critics say is more about control than preservation.