‘Was He Wearing Oxygen?’: Trump Insists He’s Never Been Healthier, But Eagle-Eyed Fans Zoom In and Notice Something Doesn’t Look Right

President Donald Trump has been under fire about the state of his health.

Last week, a doctor declared that the 79-year-old was in “excellent health” to serve in the White House.

The White House released a three-page memorandum after Trump’s fourth annual medical examination since returning to office in 2025.

The doctor’s report raised eyebrows on its own. It listed the fast-food-loving president at 238 pounds, with a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute.

Critics questioned those numbers, which arrived days after Trump claimed he scored a “Perfect Score” on a “high difficulty” cognitive test four times in a row.

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Trump recently filmed an interview for conservative political commentator Miranda Devine’s “Pod Force One” podcast.

At one point, the president spoke about his latest health exam that supposedly showed he has “strong” overall physical function.

“They said I’m very healthy. I just do physicals because I think I have an obligation to do it,” Trump claimed. “But I just came out with very, very good results, and I took a cognitive test, and I got 100 percent on it.”

He added, “The doctors told me it’s very, very few people [who] can ace that [test]. It’s actually a tough test. You know, once you get past the first half of the questions, yeah, those questions get difficult.”

The conversation was pre-taped on the afternoon of June 2 and released the following.

"President Trump remains in excellent health." pic.twitter.com/2VRiDJvINO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2026

As Trump pushed a narrative no one believes, social media users noticed leaned in for a closer look.

People zoomed in on his podcast look and what appeared to be the swollen parts of his face, similar to the impression people get over his legs and feet.

A screenshot of the Republican leader from the video interview made the rounds online, sparking reactions about the area under his right eye.

Jokes at Trump’s expense started flying on X. One person provided a tongue-in-cheek response that read, “Baby, that eye is peaking [through] the blinds like the neighborhood Karen.”

A second jokester replied, “Dang… bags like that have to be checked before boarding the aircraft.”

“He’s an old, fat, and sloppy guy, [probably] has sleep apnea and flatulence that keeps him from getting a good night’s sleep,” posted another Trump critic.

However, Devine, 64, pushed back on the accusations that the president’s face looked abnormal.

She later wrote on X, “This is just not true. I was sitting opposite him. There was nothing wrong with his eye. It’s the lighting.”

This is just not true. I was sitting opposite him. There was nothing wrong with his eye. It's the lighting. https://t.co/fgdDtRxzOT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 4, 2026

Devine’s defense of Trump triggered mixed responses. Skeptics gave her the side eye for blaming the light fixtures in the room, a tactic Trump would have done.

One person asked, “Somebody hit him in the eye with the lighting?” Another said it looked like “cankle eye.”

“Looks a bit like the latter stages of a black eye, maybe why he hadn’t been seen for a few days,” suggested another commenter.

Meanwhile, people on Threads continued to concentrate on the concern over Trump’s overall well-being at this point in his life. Someone on the app exclaimed, “He’s rotting right in front of our eyes!!!”

Trump had been absent from public events for over a week, which fed into widespread speculation that he may have a serious medical situation.

Trump returned to the spotlight on June 3 for a livestreamed Oval Office press conference.

He used the event to promote renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington.

The project is expected to cost more than $13 million. But many viewers focused on something else.

As Trump discussed the renovations, attention quickly shifted to the sides of his nose, which appeared bruised on camera.

“He has resurfaced. But he’s got bruises all along both sides of his nose….. Perfectly heathy,” noticed one observer.

Another suggested Trump’s issue were more serious, “He was on oxygen and those are face mask marks. Puffy eyes due to congested heart failure.”

Another asked outright, “Was he somewhere wearing an oxygen mask?”

Trump has repeatedly been photographed with contusions on the back of his hands and dark spots on his neck. His staff cited frequent hand shaking, accidental table collisions, and a daily aspirin regimen as the cause of the hand bruises.

The neck rash was the result of using a “very common cream” as a “preventative skin treatment,” says Dr. Sean Barbabella.

Neither reasoning for Trump’s black-and-blue hands nor irritated skin around his collar quelled theories that the administration is covering up for a potentially ailing president.