‘Think He Grazed Her …’: Trump Big Kennedy Center Moment Derails as Fans Ignored His Speech and Zeroed In on the Visibly Uncomfortable Woman in Blue

Donald Trump gathered a lineup of some of his favorite artists in the Oval Office to celebrate the Kennedy Center Honors while subtly flexing his so-called friend group. But fans online say the photo op looks less like camaraderie and more like a room full of shared disdain.

The annual tradition, now shaped heavily by his own selections and leadership changes, featured the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, KISS, and Michael Crawford — a roster Trump promoted as one of the institution’s “most accomplished and renowned class.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks as honorees (L-R) musician Gene Simmons of the rock band KISS, actor Sylvester Stallone, musician Peter Criss of the rock band KISS, actor Michael Crawford and country musician George Strait look on during the medal presentation ceremony for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees in the Oval Office of the White House on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2025 Kennedy Center honorees are Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, the rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Close-up photos of the honorees and Trump’s choreographed presentation went viral as fans pointed out different inconsistencies, as well as a woman wearing a blue dress online.

The woman who appeared frightened and visibly uncomfortable has now been identified as Monique Frehley, daughter of the late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, who accepted the medal on her dad’s behalf.

• Country music icon George Strait

• Country music icon George Strait

• Legendary rock band KISS (Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley).

Her facial expression in her brief interaction with Trump instantly became the viral moment, as viewers pointed out that Monique clearly wasn’t feeling the energy in the room.

“Look at those has beens all lined up to lick up Donny’s boots for a non consequential award. I’m mostly disgusted by George Strait,” one person stated.

Once viewers spotted Monique, the conversation sharpened.

“I’ve seen 2 different pictures of this group and this lady looks uncomfortable in both,” someone noted.

Another chimed in, “Yeah who is this? She’s the only attractive person in the picture and also the only one who looks extremely uncomfortable being there. Those two things are undoubtedly correlated.”

People then began guessing why she looked unsettled.

“She is directly in the smell zone!” one person joked.

Another added, “I think he grazed her boobs when he put the medal on her.”

Footage of the ceremony showed Trump placing the ribbon around her neck and briefly patting Monique’s arm. Whether an accidental touch occurred was unclear, but viewers interpreted her face in real time.

Monique reached out to shake Trump’s hand after he placed the medal around her neck, but her discomfort was hard to miss as she walked behind him to join the other honorees.

Trump placed a Kennedy medal around the neck of Monique Frehley, daughter of the late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, weeks after her father’s passing. (Photos: APT/YouTube Screenshots)

Monique did her best to keep her composure for a good cause only weeks after losing her father on Oct. 16, a loss heavily felt within the rock world. According to the New York Post, the medical examiner confirmed Ace’s unexpected passing at 74 was caused by blunt trauma, with additional reports pending.

Despite his challenges, Ace had been thrilled about the Kennedy Center recognition, calling it “a dream come true” in an August interview with TMZ and expressing gratitude for being acknowledged alongside such an accomplished group. For his daughter to accept the honor so soon after his passing added an emotional weight that no Oval Office photograph could convey.

But this year’s ceremony existed inside a larger, highly charged context.

Trump had taken direct control of the Kennedy Center’s leadership, removing the board and installing himself as chairman.

That move had drawn sharp criticism from artists and advocates who felt the institution was shifting away from its cultural mission. One of the most vocal voices was guitarist Yasmin Williams, who used her Millennium Stage performance months earlier to denounce what she described as a “hostile takeover.”

Her remarks led to brief jeers and boos from attendees tied to the Log Cabin Republicans, prompting her to later speak publicly about feeling targeted. The Kennedy Center disputed her claims, but the moment underscored a growing divide around Trump’s stewardship.

She’s not the only one. Late-night television seized on that same theme. Jimmy Kimmel devoted part of a monologue to mocking Trump’s bragging about his role at the Center while ticket sales dropped sharply under his leadership. Citing reports that attendance had fallen from 93 percent to 57 percent, Kimmel joked that “everything he touches dies,” framing the decline as yet another example of Trump’s spectacle overshadowing substance.

So, when Trump posed with the honorees, he likely expected applause and admiration — a visual of triumph and cultural command.

Instead, the public, whether accurately framing it or not, rewrote the story within minutes.

The viral photo became less about prestige and more about a single woman’s expression, one that people projected frustration, discomfort, and grief onto. In the end, the flex he attempted didn’t land, and the internet went ham, mocking the president and another one of his takeover of America’s treasures.