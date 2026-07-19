‘He is Seething with Rage Over This Photo’: Trump’s New Pic Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons as Viewers Zoom In on His Presidential Seat

The latest photo President Donald Trump has sparked a flood of online commentary pointed to recent public discussions about his appearance. One carefully curated portrait meant to show a confident commander-in-chief did the exact opposite. The image went viral after viewers noticed what appeared to be a specially modified seating.

A candid Marine One photo went viral for mocking Trump’s weight, drawing fresh attention to his unapproved granite helipad project and doubts about his health. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Trump posed on the White House’s new 100-foot helipad, his latest project to face questions over the lack of congressional approval.

The photo shows him seated inside Marine One in one of the helicopter’s oversized gray captain’s chairs, complete with the presidential seal embroidered into the headrest and the seat belt draped across the side.

Although the chair is designed to be roomy, Trump appears to fill much of it, making even the oversized seat look surprisingly small.

That's real. THAT lives with us on earth. It's a bloated AntiChrist sack of shit and it's getting ready to be transported. pic.twitter.com/WUKoulEDpq — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 17, 2026

Someone asked, “Do you think he puts his seatbelt on?” Another wondered, “Just curious, has the seat always looked like this??? What’s under the jacket, and why is the seat so big? “

The contrast is heightened by the lean U.S. Marine standing at the open cabin door.

The image has reignited online speculation about the president’s weight, with some observers questioning whether his appearance aligns with the weight listed on his most recent White House physical.

“The belly! I bet he’s 350!” one person gasped, looking at the image of Trump squeezed into the presidential chair.

Many compared Trump to Jabba the Hut from the “Star Wars” franchise. Others say he looks more like a Cleveland Brown linebacker.

“What a fat sack of s—t. No wonder he needs a heli pad right out the back of the white house. Fat geriatric … can’t walk more than 100 feet,” someone wrote.

Another snapped, “I’m sure he’s seething with rage over this photo.”

The mockery landed on real medical ground.

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella’s three-page memo called Trump fit for duty but recommended he lose weight and move more.

The numbers back up the concern. Trump weighed in at 238 pounds, up 14 pounds in a year, standing 6 feet 3 inches. He has a BMI of 29.7, and that’s the top edge of overweight, one point from obese.

He also has chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition affecting blood flow in the legs, specifically in older people.

Trump has spent years brushing off questions about his health. Yet, in a NYT sit-down, he admitted he hasn’t taken any of the weight-loss drugs, but, “I probably should.”

It was a rare crack in the armor from a president who reportedly can’t quit Big Macs and Quarter Pounders.

The irony was thick. Despite the president’s snacking, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has publicly pushed new food guidelines encouraging people to eat real foods.

YES OR NO.



Should Trump shut up about Pritzker’s weight? https://t.co/VWsYXpcSyL pic.twitter.com/Eq0q9Ttmot — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 25, 2025

The irony gets even stronger. This week, Trump’s “secretary of war” issued an edict that servicemen have their testosterone tested to ensure they are man enough to serve.

A 2019 study shows that fast food, the president’s diet of choice, actually lowers it in men. Eating burgers and fries “produced a 25% fall in serum testosterone within an hour of eating, with levels remaining suppressed below fasting baseline for up to 4 hr.”

Marine One itself hasn’t been spared scrutiny either.

The New York Times reports the new VH-92A helicopters run hotter engines than the old fleet, powerful enough to scorch and rip the grass on landing, which is part of why Trump wanted the granite pad in the first place.

Trump compared the zoning dispute to his other unapproved projects, including the 90,000-square-foot ballroom and the UFC event that tore up the same lawn in June.

“I always was lucky, I always got helipads,” he said. “Other people don’t. Very hard to get.”

Back at the helicopter door, those arguments no longer mattered.

Viewers focused on how tightly Trump squeezed into what looked like a little chair he could barely fit into.