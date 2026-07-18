‘These People Are Idiots’: Trump Spokesperson Compares Elections to All-You-Can-Eat Pasta at Olive Garden and Quickly Becomes the Laughingstock of Social Media

A White House spokeswoman is blowing up the internet after comparing election security to the all-you-can-eat pasta bar at Olive Garden restaurants.

Special Assistant to the President Abigail Jackson has turned into a social media laughingstock after making inane pasta comments during an interview Friday, with the right-wing pro-Trump media outlet NewsMax.

Jackson, who also serves as President Donald Trump’s deputy press secretary, was discussing Trump’s pressure campaign on congressional Republicans to pass his SAVE America Act, which would restrict voting and make it harder for millions of Americans to cast ballots.

White House Spokesperson Abagail Jackson (Photo: X/bagail Jackson)

“You know, I saw a tweet yesterday from Olive Garden, of all places, that in order to take advantage of their never-ending pasta pass, you have to show voter ID, and I thought that’s weird,” Jackson nonsensically stated.

She clearly misspoke. The restaurant chain certainly doesn’t require a voter ID. She meant to say driver’s license or another form of legal identification. Then she accused Democrats of caring less about secure voting than Olive Garden does about pasta.

“Olive Garden takes pasta pass security more seriously than Democrats are taking election security,” she alleged, continuing to harp on Trump’s talking points in trying to falsely convince Americans that fraud is rampant in the country’s voting systems.

“President Trump is going to keep pushing this, and it just shows how absurd the Democrats are that they can’t even get behind common sense policies that even, you know, somewhere like Olive Garden can say, ‘Hey, we need this for us too,’” she added.

It’s hard not to joke about Jackson’s pasta comments, and the internet agreed.

“Unlike voting, access to never-ending pasta is unfortunately not a constitutional right,” a Threads user hilariously noted.

Others piled on, agreeing, “These people are idiots” and “The people just keep making up the dumbest sh-t.”

“The stupidity runs deep!” this poster concurred.

Jackson’s comments come after Trump addressed the nation in a primetime speech Thursday night, bringing up the same old grievances about his 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden.

Trump has crowed for years that the election was “stolen” and “rigged” while he worked to do everything possible at the time to overturn the results.

He incited a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop the certification. He also tried to use a slate of fake electors to replace real Electoral College voters. He called Georgia state officials and begged them to find him 11,780 votes to overturn Biden’s victory in the state, among other actions critics have called “treasonous.”

Then, leading up to his speech at the White House on Thursday, he suggested he had found documents he had declassified proving that fraud existed in 2020.

The information proved no such thing. The documents did show China and Russia attempted to interfere with the election, but they targeted Biden, who won, and not Trump. In reality, Trump himself has done more and is still at it to overturn a free and fair election.

Court rulings, investigations, recounts, and audits have all determined the same thing. The 2020 presidential election was free and fair and Biden beat Trump fair and square.