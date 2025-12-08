‘That Was Disgusting’: JD Vance Just Revealed Trump’s Big-Feet Obsession — and Humiliated His Wife by Suggesting She Can Confirm It

JD Vance set out to explain what life is like behind closed doors working under President Donald Trump, but his story about a shoe-size interruption — delivered with the energy of junior varsity locker-room talk — and one stray comment about his wife ended up revealing more about him than he expected.

The retelling unfolded at a recent Christmas party at his residence on Dec. 5, where he hosted the event for actor Sylvester Stallone and a room full of guests.

Vance told them the day had been routine until Trump shifted an Oval Office conversation between him, the president, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and an unnamed politician toward something he called far more pressing: shoes.

As the New York Times Best-Selling author recalled, “Today I’m in the Oval Office with the President of the United States and our great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and we’re talking about something really, really important. And the president kind of holds up his hand and says, ‘No, no, hold on a second. There’s something much more important: shoes.’”

He said Trump leaned over his desk inside the Oval Office and declared both he and Rubio needed upgrades.

According to Vance, “He leans in and peers over the Resolute Desk and says, ‘Marco, JD — you guys have sh-tty shoes. We gotta get you better shoes.’ So he goes out and grabs the catalog. There happens to be another politician in the room. I won’t say who, and you’ll find out why in a second.”

The vice president continued, describing how the president “runs us through this incredible shoe catalog” while also collecting everyone’s shoe sizes as if the building had become a pop-up fitting room.

Vance told the crowd, “By the way, the president is gifting us four pairs of shoes — I think four pairs for Marco — and he’s actually asking our sizes in the middle of this conversation.”

The vice president added that he gave his size as 13, Rubio said he wears 11.5, and when Trump asked the unnamed politician present for his size, “He says, ‘7.’” Vance said Trump leaned back, looked at the group, and told them, “You know, you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size,” before Vance delivered the punchline that changed everything: “We won’t ask the second lady for comment on that particular topic.”

Vice President JD Vance just dropped a hilarious Oval Office story leaving the entire room cracking up.



President Trump glanced over the Resolute Desk at VP Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio and said, “You guys have shitty shoes.”



Right then and there, Trump pulled out a shoe… pic.twitter.com/3Z2xyh9MZK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2025

Once the video hit Threads, the replies came immediately, and many viewers weren’t amused.

One person wrote, “So here’s what actually happened. Trump saw that there was a small man in the room and he decided this would be a good opportunity to publicly humiliate him.”

Another said, “So Trump is a boorish bully and you and Rubio don’t have a spine nor any self-respect. That’s the recap.”

A third commenter pulled in an entirely different controversy, writing, “Trump is obsessed with the size of other men’s junk. Remember his rambling over his crush on Arnold Palmer’s …?

The name-drop resurrected the rally moment where Trump praised the anatomy of the late golf legend Arnold Palmer during his 2024 presidential campaign.

This is Trump talking about Arnold Palmer.

No president has EVER spoken like such a gross, pathetic loser as Trump. He is unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/iKS4qjNU4g — MAGAtard 🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@RealMAGAtard) November 15, 2025

The former reality star boasted, “Arnold Palmer was all man… This man was strong and tough. And I refused to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’

But many people online shifted their attention to JD’s wife Usha Vance, and the embarrassment she must have felt in the moment.

“Well, that was disgusting. AF. Poor, poor Usha. You had to stand there as a foil for your husband’s d—k tale,” one person noted.

Someone else noticed, “The forced laughter and fake smile is driving her nuts,” as a third observer added, “Usha perfecting the fake smile.”

Another wrote, “So disrespectful to his wife. Wonder if Erika will come out with a comment about his shoe size.”

Over the last few months, social media has come to her defense when her husband did something to humiliate her, like hugging Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, too tightly.

🚨 Erika Kirk's hug with JD Vance at TPUSA event sparks Online debate. pic.twitter.com/YhCcivSns8 — Indian Trends Hub (@IndianTrendsHub) November 1, 2025

Rumors about the sturdiness of their marriage have been circulating as the Indian-American has had several ringless appearances. The vice president insists that he and his wife privately laugh at how exaggerated the commentary has become.

JD Vance’s wife is no longer wearing her wedding ring and appears much happier. pic.twitter.com/LNO9CSuvfR — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 21, 2025

Then came another twist: commenters began pointing out the irony of Trump critiquing anyone’s shoes.

One viewer asked, “He’s saying ‘this guy’ was talking about someone else’s shoes?!?”

Social media had already spent days circling and zooming in on pictures of Trump’s own worn-down leather shoes, with users dissecting the slanted edges under his cankles every time he seems to walk out.

By the time the clip finished making its rounds, Vance’s attempt at crude humor about his man-part turned into a conversation about his judgment, Trump’s phallic obsessions, Usha’s public discomfort, and why shoes — of all things — keep finding their way into political storytelling.