‘The Shakedowns He Pulls’: Trump Gets Blasted by Company Behind the Shoes He Gifted His Team as Trade Wars Throw Family Business Into Chaos

President has turned late-night online meltdowns into part of his routine.

He lashes out at critics, politicians, and now even religious leaders, not even Pope Leo XIV is exempt. But another fight is exploding around the president.

One furious family says Trump made one move that threw their longtime business into chaos.

The owner of President Donald Trump’s favorite dress shoes company complains about his tariffs. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Folks were surprised to learn that Trump gifted Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance several pairs of his favorite $145 dress shoes.

The commander in chief reportedly bought multiple pairs of Florsheim dress shoes for his staff after noticing Rubio’s “sh—ty shoes.”

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Rubio kept wearing the shoes Trump gifted him. Viewers often point out that they looked painfully too big.

Some joked he seemed too intimidated to admit the shoes did not fit, but Florsheim CEO Thomas Florsheim Jr. had no issue going after Trump directly.

Vice President J. D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are too timid to tell Donald Trump they have small feet. They rather walk around in shoes too big.



Our USA leadership team is afraid to tell Donald Trump about shoes never mind advice on wars or world issues. pic.twitter.com/Xn68SBYSTB — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) March 23, 2026

Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods, and the president began using them willy-nilly politically to strong-arm world leaders, raising them as much as 50 percent for several countries.

During an appearance on “The Bulwark” on Substack, Florsheim blasted Trump’s tariffs for wreaking havoc on his family business.

“The tariffs have changed 15 times,” he . “I think that many businesses felt that the Trump administration was going to be pro-business. And, you know, with the tariff situation, somehow the pro-business thing got lost.”

Florsheim, who is also the CEO of the brand’s parent company, Weyco Group, spoke out against Trump’s multiple tariffs.

“You really can’t make shoes and sell them in the U.S. unless you want to sell shoes for more than $300,” he added.

He said his company’s shoes have to be made overseas to sell at their typical price of around $150.

But as a result of Trump’s tariffs, Florsheim shoe tariffs reached 161 percent, and the company received a surprise tariff bill for more than $1 million last December.

Q: Is it true you're telling your whole cabinet to wear the same Florsheim shoes?



Trump: No, but it's a nice shoe. I have fun with it. When they tell me they have a problem, I get them a pair of shoes. I don't want my cabinet wearing sneakers, it's a gift from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/JbZL1cHap1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 13, 2026

After the story broke, critics dragged Trump for hurting businesses with his tariff chaos and erratic leadership.

“The mad king will always do the wrong thing when it’s important,” noted one person surprised by Trump’s behavior. “Because he’s thoroughly incompetent and corrupt.”

One compared Trump’s tactics to the mafia, writing, “It’s mob-like street shake downs he pulls.”

The story also triggered flashbacks to when Trump’s swollen ankles first sparked concern after viewers zoomed in on viral footage of his feet.

Doctors later the president with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow and can cause swelling in the legs.

Empathy is something Trump rarely receives online, and critics like Jimmy Kimmel quickly turned his swollen ankles into another punchline about cankles.

It’s unclear if any of Trump’s staffers are also having the same issue. The Florsheim shoes were also gifted to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth often prefers his own brown rather than looking like the pack.

But Vance got roasted when he decided to switch up his footwear to impress his image-obsessed boss, who openly trashed him to his face.

🚨‼️JD Vance:



Today I'm in the Oval Office with Trump and Marco Rubio, and we're talking about something really important.



Trump stares over the solid desk and says, "Marco, JD, you guys have terrible shoes."



Trump leans back in his chair and says, "You know, you can tell a… pic.twitter.com/ixGkngdg3S — MOSCOW NEWS 🇷🇺 (@MOSCOW_EN) December 6, 2025

During a December 2025 speech in Pennsylvania, VP recalled walking into the Oval Office with Rubio when Trump suddenly caught a glimpse of their feet.

“Stop!” Trump reportedly barked before looking down and declaring, “You guys have terrible shoes.”

Vance said Trump then grabbed a shoe catalog and, in what he described as a burst of Christmas spirit, ordered four pairs of his favorite dress shoes for both him and Rubio.

However, there is no word yet on whether all their shoes fit. Also, no word yet on Trump’s response, but we’re sure it won’t be pretty.