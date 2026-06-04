‘He’ll Have Another Stroke’: Trump Gets Humiliated Three Times in One Day as Republicans Stab Him in the Back, Kill Money for His Pet Project and Send Him Into Full Meltdown Mode

President Donald Trump was hit with a series of setbacks Wednesday as Senate Republicans scrapped funding connected to his White House ballroom project, House Republicans broke ranks to support a measure curbing his war powers in Iran, and California’s slow-moving vote count prompted a barrage of complaints from the president before key races had been decided.

The first blow came in the Senate, where Republicans removed funding for security upgrades connected to Trump’s planned White House ballroom from a sweeping immigration package.

The original legislation contained nearly $1 billion for security-related improvements tied to the ballroom project and other White House security measures. Administration officials later said roughly $200 million would go toward the East Wing construction project, with the rest supporting broader security initiatives.

President Donald Trump shows the world how pissed he was, writing a 500-plus-word response to Bill Maher and other comedians who bashed him and his administration. (Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But Senate leaders ultimately dropped the language after the Senate parliamentarian determined it violated budget reconciliation rules. Had it remained in the bill, Democrats could have used procedural challenges that threatened the broader legislation, including roughly $70 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border security operations.

Some Republican senators were also reportedly concerned that approving funding associated with the ballroom project while many Americans continue to struggle with household costs would create damaging political optics ahead of the midterm elections.

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The revised bill now moves forward without the ballroom provision.

Hours later, Trump faced a more direct rebuke.

The Republican-controlled House voted 215-208 to approve a war powers resolution aimed at ending U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran. Four Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — joined Democrats to push the measure through.

The vote marked the first time either chamber of Congress has approved a war powers resolution since the conflict began more than 90 days ago.

The measure is largely symbolic because Senate passage remains uncertain, and Trump would almost certainly veto the measure if it reached his desk. Nevertheless, the vote highlighted growing discomfort among some Republicans as fighting continues with no clear end in sight.

Trump reacted furiously on Thursday morning.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote.

He continued: “Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT.”

The post quickly drew attention online, where critics portrayed the vote as evidence that Trump’s support for the conflict was weakening.

“Trump’s gonna be so mad that he’ll have another stroke. Two in 8 days… dementia test #5 incoming,” one social media user wrote.

Another posted: “It’s about time we took one small step towards ending this illegal and horrible war of choice in Iran. It’ll get stopped in the Senate but we have to start somewhere. And it brings me joy to know that this resolution is going to make Trump very angry.”

Others focused on the state of negotiations with Tehran.

“Good. Trump’s “negotiations” in Iran are comical. They’re embarrassing him weekly. And it’s putting the lives of Americans and the lives of our allies at risk. Find an off-ramp ASAP,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Trump is being humiliated by Iran and it’s long past time congress reined him in.”

The Republican defectors defended their votes.

Massie argued that lawmakers who supported the resolution were responding to concerns they heard from constituents back home.

“When the members went back home, they heard from their constituents,” Massie said, according to the Daily Beast. “It confirmed to [the Republicans who voted yes] that they should do the right thing.”

Barrett said Congress possesses the constitutional authority to authorize military force and argued the statutory timeline had expired.

“That authority has expired, and my support of this resolution tonight is consistent with my belief that it is time for Congress to decide the scope of the mission and the appropriate limits on the use of force in Iran,” he said.

Davidson reiterated his longstanding position that Congress should decide questions of war.

“Define the mission. Authorize the mission. Accomplish the mission,” he said.

Fitzpatrick also pointed to legal requirements.

“We must keep the world safe, and we must also follow the law,” he said on Wednesday. “The War Powers Act of 1973 states that any conflict exceeding 60 days must be brought to Congress.”

Later, he added: “We’re past the 60 days, so you have two choices. You either follow the law or you change the law. You can’t violate the law. That’s not an option.”

As the fallout from the vote continued, Trump found another target: California’s still-unfinished primary elections.

With millions of ballots still being processed and several major races too close to call, Trump accused Democrats of wrongdoing.

“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY??? President DJT,” he posted.

He later followed with another message.

“The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS”

California officials have said ballot processing is continuing under longstanding state procedures that allow mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive afterward and require verification of provisional ballots. Counties have up to 30 days to complete certification.

Online reactions to Trump’s posts were swift.

“His rigged election shtick is exhausting.”

“2x President of the United States doesn’t know how his own country’s elections work, news at 11”

“How long does he have to be involved in politics before he gains even a child’s understanding of how elections work?”

One commenter summed up: “We all knew this was going to be the play.”