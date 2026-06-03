‘This Man Is Not Well’: Trump Had the Worst 24 Hours of His Second Term — Then a Judge Handed Him a Humiliation So Personal It Triggered an Eight-Hour Meltdown He Couldn’t Hide

President Donald Trump spent much of Saturday firing off post after post on social media, unleashing a torrent of grievances, boasts, AI-generated images and attacks that quickly became impossible to ignore.

By the time the day was over, Trump had shared more than 50 posts, promoted images depicting himself alongside George Washington and on Mount Rushmore, attacked critics and appeared determined to keep the conversation focused anywhere but on the events that had unfolded less than 24 hours earlier.

Donald Trump sparked backlash after turning a White House youth fitness event into a bizarre culture war rant before jokingly asking a child if he wanted to fight him. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The posting spree came after a series of developments that left Trump facing one of the most bruising stretches of his second term, including a courtroom defeat that appeared to strike a particularly personal nerve.

Courts handed him four significant losses. Aside from the Kennedy Center ruling, his controversial $1.8 billion “weaponization slush fund” was blocked before distributions could begin; a lawsuit involving the IRS that had been dismissed to create that fund was reopened amid allegations of fraud on the court; and a judge refused to modify a ruling involving an estimated $166 billion in tariff refunds.

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Of all the setbacks, the Kennedy Center ruling appeared to sting the most.

Rather than accept defeat, Trump responded by trying to flip the script, portraying himself as the one walking away while blasting U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in a lengthy social media post.

“Shockingly, a Judge appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, Christopher Cooper, ruled that The Kennedy Center … is not allowed to close for these renovations,” Trump wrote before complaining that Cooper also ruled that “the name, ‘TRUMP,’ must be removed.”

Trump used the post to argue that he had been trying to revive a struggling institution and was now stepping aside because the courts had tied his hands.

“Therefore, based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center … we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it,” Trump wrote.

He later added: “Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND.’”

Trump emphasized that he now had “no interest” in continuing his involvement with the center.

But the Kennedy Center fight was only one of several setbacks arriving almost simultaneously.

The losses fueled a wave of online commentary questioning Trump’s overzealous reaction.

One social media user wrote, “trump seems more unhinged than usual today, something is going on.”

Trump’s Truth Social posting over the last hour or so is completely batshit insane. Get a load of this nonstop nuttery. pic.twitter.com/QOBQQRW8wi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2026

Critics pointed to Trump’s posting activity as evidence that the courtroom losses had rattled him.

Journalist Aaron Rupar highlighted another Trump post that appeared to show the president still stewing over the Kennedy Center ruling while discussing plans for the upcoming America 250 celebration.

“Holy sh-t, Trump is really crashing out. His latest unhinged screed,” Rupar wrote before sharing Trump’s message after nearly all of the performers backed out of the event.

In that post, Trump argued: “We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain. Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN.”

Meanwhile, Trump critic Aaron Parnas reacted to the broader social media flood.

“This is completely unhinged behavior from the President and should not be normalized,” Parnas wrote while scrolling through the posts in a video shared on Threads.

Journalist Harry Sisson catalogued the activity and claimed Trump’s online tirade stretched for more than seven hours. The list included attacks on former President Joe Biden, repeated criticisms of former President Barack Obama, complaints about the pope, images depicting Trump with historical figures, AI-generated renderings of government projects, self-promotional graphics, and multiple posts celebrating his own political victories.

Sisson concluded: “All in one day. This man is not well. Impeachment and removal NOW.”

Trump has been posting all day, nonstop on social media. He’s uploaded stuff like ai images of him as a basketball player for the NY Knicks, his face on Mount Rushmore or even suggesting he should perform at the America 250 event instead of artists.



This man is unwell. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 30, 2026

Another added: “You could not pay me to read through all that nonsense”

Not everyone expects the losses to stick.

One reaction captured a sentiment shared by many Trump critics who have watched previous legal battles unfold.

“let me guess: everything will be appealed to the Supreme Court which will rule in his favor and undo all the lower court decisions. really hope I’m wrong though”

Whether any of the rulings are eventually reversed remains to be seen. What is already clear is that the cluster of defeats produced a remarkable response from a president who spent much of Saturday trying to convince supporters that losing control of the Kennedy Center was actually his idea.

Yet judging by the hours-long stream of grievances, AI fantasies and angry posts that followed, the effort to change the subject may have only drawn more attention to Trump’s setbacks.